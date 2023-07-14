Police advise motorists to avoid roads around Pathumwan intersection due to protests
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has advised people to avoid roads leading to the Pathumwan intersection from 4pm on Friday after demonstrators announced a protest in front of the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre in the evening.
The affected roads include Rama 1 Road around the Chaloem Phao junction to Charoen Phon junction, and Phya Thai Road around the Ratchatewi and Chulalongkorn 12 junctions.
Pol Maj-General and Deputy Police Commissioner Jirasan Kaeosaengek, the spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, pointed to an announcement on social media about planned protests in front of the Bangkok Arts & Culture Centre near the Pathumwan intersection at 6pm.
As the protest site is a high-traffic area and a major commuting route in the city, especially during rush hours, this may affect traffic, the statement said.
“To facilitate ease of travel, commuters are advised to avoid the route from 4pm until the protests end,” it suggested.
Routes that may be affected and should be avoided:
— Rama 1 Road (Chaloem Phao junction - Charoen Phon junction)
— Phya Thai Road (Ratchatewi junction - Chulalongkorn 12 junction)
Suggested alternative routes to avoid traffic:
— Phetchaburi
— Banthat Thong Road
— Rama IV Road
— Henri Dunant Road
— Ratchadamri Road
— Witthayu Road
— Soi Chulalongkorn 9
— Soi Chulalongkorn 12
The police major-general added that “choosing to use public transport or alternative routes near the affected roads would be more convenient” while apologising for the inconvenience.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has arranged for the traffic police to facilitate and minimise traffic problems for drivers.
For more information about traffic conditions or information on routes, contact the traffic control and command centre on 1197 (24 hours) or through the website www.trafficpolice.go.th. Maps of the alternative routes are also available on Facebook and Twitter 1197.