Police advise motorists to avoid roads around Pathumwan intersection due to protests

The affected roads include Rama 1 Road around the Chaloem Phao junction to Charoen Phon junction, and Phya Thai Road around the Ratchatewi and Chulalongkorn 12 junctions.

Pol Maj-General and Deputy Police Commissioner Jirasan Kaeosaengek, the spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, pointed to an announcement on social media about planned protests in front of the Bangkok Arts & Culture Centre near the Pathumwan intersection at 6pm.