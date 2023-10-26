Suspects behind Laos call-centre scam arrested in Chiang Rai

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), in collaboration with the Chiang Saen Immigration Checkpoint in Chiang Rai province, arrested Wasan (last name withheld), aged 38, and Mrs Buathong (last name withheld), aged 50, at their residence in the Chiang Saen district near the Thai-Lao border on Thursday.

Their arrests stemmed from a complaint lodged late in 2021 by three Thai women, who sought assistance from "Alliance Anti-Traffic Thailand" and the DSI. They reported being enticed to work in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in the town of Ton Pheung, Bokeo province, Laos, with the false promise of attractive wages.