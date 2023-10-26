Suspects behind Laos call-centre scam arrested in Chiang Rai
Two Laotian nationals were arrested in Chiang Rai province on Thursday for alleged human trafficking.
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), in collaboration with the Chiang Saen Immigration Checkpoint in Chiang Rai province, arrested Wasan (last name withheld), aged 38, and Mrs Buathong (last name withheld), aged 50, at their residence in the Chiang Saen district near the Thai-Lao border on Thursday.
Their arrests stemmed from a complaint lodged late in 2021 by three Thai women, who sought assistance from "Alliance Anti-Traffic Thailand" and the DSI. They reported being enticed to work in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in the town of Ton Pheung, Bokeo province, Laos, with the false promise of attractive wages.
Upon arriving at their destination, they were coerced into working at a call centre, where they were tasked with persuading clients to invest money. Once funds were transferred, the operation would abruptly cease, and subsequently, they would begin deceiving new victims. Those who refused to cooperate were subjected to physical harm and threats of forced involvement in sexual services.
The DSI collaborated with relevant agencies in both Thailand and Laos, facilitating the safe return of all three women to Thailand.
The DSI gathered substantial evidence and sought arrest warrants for five suspects, which included Thai and Lao nationals, along with two Chinese nationals residing in the border area. It was revealed during the investigation that the apprehended Lao nationals had allegedly been engaged in smuggling people across the Mekong River to the Lao side on multiple occasions.