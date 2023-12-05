STT GDC Thailand partners with B.Grimm Power to develop low-carbon data centre
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) or 'STT GDC Thailand, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with B.Grimm Power Plc (B Grimm Power) to study, design and jointly develop low-carbon energy generation solutions for the data centre industry.
This collaborative effort aims to advance responsible energy usage and explore alternative grid-sourced energy including renewable or low-carbon energy sources wherever feasible. By addressing the primary challenge of high electricity consumption, which accounts for the most substantial operating cost in data centres, this initiative has the potential to enhance Thailand's digital infrastructure competitiveness and solidify the country's position as a prominent data centre hub in Southeast Asia.
Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Statista reflected the growing trend of electrification in digital infrastructure, largely caused by the increasing demand for Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"Through our partnership, we aim not only to address challenges faced by the data centre industry but also to ignite new opportunities for Thailand's digital economy, particularly for businesses with high energy demands. This collaboration to improve the power competitiveness of Thailand’s data centre industry within the region will also facilitate the country’s readiness to adopt AI and content platforms," said Supparat Sivapetchranat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, Chief Executive Officer at STT GDC Thailand.
"While will work closely with STT GDC Thailand to study and explore the development of energy solutions, including the design of strategically located green-field power plants to support the growth of Thailand's digital infrastructure and propel the country into the position of a data centre hub in the region.
Our goal is to become a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, in line with our key strategy, Green Leap - Global and Green, which aims to reach 10,000 MW by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," Dr Harald Link, President of B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited added.