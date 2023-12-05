STT GDC Thailand partners with B.Grimm Power to develop low-carbon data centre

This collaborative effort aims to advance responsible energy usage and explore alternative grid-sourced energy including renewable or low-carbon energy sources wherever feasible. By addressing the primary challenge of high electricity consumption, which accounts for the most substantial operating cost in data centres, this initiative has the potential to enhance Thailand's digital infrastructure competitiveness and solidify the country's position as a prominent data centre hub in Southeast Asia.

Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Statista reflected the growing trend of electrification in digital infrastructure, largely caused by the increasing demand for Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).