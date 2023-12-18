PM2.5 smog choking Thailand’s economy, says World Bank

The economic losses come from the huge medical bill for treating patients with PM2.5-related health conditions, says the “Thailand Economic Monitor” (December 2023) report.

While Thailand has set ambitious environmental targets – carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero greenhouse gas by 2065 – progress lags behind regional peers like Cambodia and Vietnam.

The World Bank advises the country to impose higher costs on carbon emissions to discourage companies and households from using fossil fuels.

“The two main forms of carbon pricing, carbon taxes and Emission Trading Schemes (ETS), together with other complimentary policies and the withdrawal of fossil fuel subsidies, can be used to lower greenhouse gas emissions,” it adds.