Top Apps of All Time: 20 Most Downloaded Apps by Thai Corporates

Among the top five positions in the financial services category, notable entries are apps by Thailand's leading commercial banks. Kasikorn Bank's KPLUS, Krungthai Bank's Krungthai NEXT, and Siam Commercial Bank's SCB EASY consistently maintain their position among the top five over the past five years. Similar to TrueMoney, bank applications have since expanded their offering beyond core banking functions, now offering users services such as insurance, lending, and loyalty campaigns.

Nithiruj Jirapreechasit, SVP - Head of the Digital Business Channel Management at Kasikorn Bank, stated that "KPLUS strives to be an innovative and stakeholder-centric platform, delivering world-class financial services and sustainable value to all stakeholders."

"We have developed KPLUS using a stakeholder-centric (stakeholders are Customer, Social, Regulator, Employee and Shareholder) approach by placing stakeholders at the centre of all actions to ensure their needs are met with our features. KPLUS aims to be an Open Banking Platform that seamlessly integrates our financial services with users' digital lifestyles. This integration enables users to make transactions conveniently within their ecosystem and easily access the bank's products and services, all while providing an exceptional user experience across channels and maintaining the highest security standards. These are our key success factors, and we will continue to innovate and enhance our application to serve our users even better." Nithiruj adds.

How these applications have evolved is proof that for apps to remain relevant to users and competitive in the market, the focus must shift from a single /product-centric app and take on a user-centric approach, creating exceptional experiences and bringing true value to the end users. Thailand, being one of the most connected countries in Southeast Asia with high internet and mobile penetration rates, reflects a tech-savvy population. In this environment, apps can no longer thrive with a singular purpose. The days when people switch between different apps for different tasks are waning. Brands are increasingly pivoting towards providing a holistic experience, positioning their app as a top choice for users and the main entry point for their customer's digital lives.

Food Delivery and Convenience Store Apps Secure Two Highflying Positions

In the space of food delivery, supermarkets, and convenience stores, two noteworthy contenders have secured high positions in the list. Notably, 7-Eleven TH has made a significant leap, claiming the fifth position on the list – a huge rise from its 15th spot five years ago. With the launch of 7-Delivery in 2020 during the early days of Covid-19, the app now brings essential daily items to consumers' doorsteps right when they need them.

Supattra Jinlert, VP Marketing of CP All, shared "It is our Company Vision to serve convenience to all communities and the launch of 7-Delivery enabled us to take convenience to a new level. With the added comfort of deliveries being sent by store staff who customers are already friendly with, 7-Delivery has quickly grown to over 10m happy customers. With a huge range of products, deals, promotions and campaigns, the 7-Eleven App has become a daily destination for Thai consumers".

The Thai restaurant delivery scene has also undergone a remarkable transformation. Major players in the space have taken the strategic shift from connecting hungry consumers with their favourite restaurants to a full suite of services which cater to both the restaurant owner and end customers. Recently, more and more have looked to cross-platform collaboration, creating restaurant management solutions which connect the offline and online dining experience.

Yod Chinsupakul, CEO of LINEMAN Wongnai, stated that "LINE MAN, as the Food Master, offers the largest selection of over a million restaurants at the best value for everyone. With over 10 million active users, our app provides on-demand food, grocery, messenger, and transportation services for Thai people nationwide."

Entertainment and OTT Apps Hit a High Note

The second highest performing category is entertainment and OTT streaming applications, with TRUE ID, AIS Play, Ch7HD, Major Cineplex, and BUGABOO.TV, and CH3 Plus leading the pack. Three of these mobile applications are developed by top TV stations. Both Ch7HD and BUGABOO.TV is owned by Channel 7, which is the most popular TV station among Thais outside of Bangkok and its vicinity area.

While on-demand video streaming is growing in popularity, Major Cineplex makes the list. This goes to show that despite the heavy dose of streaming on mobile and TV screens, cinemas continue to be the place Thai consumers go for an experience that can't be replaced at home.

Telco Apps Shift from Functional to Engaging

Thailand's top three mobile carriers, True, AIS and DTAC, all made the list as well. While users once perceived telco apps as utility tools, all of these apps today have expanded functionality and features, incorporating entertainment content and reward programs. These additional functions have contributed to increased engagement for telcos, and along with it, enhanced brand affinity.

The App Store launched in 2008 with 500 applications. As of 2023, there were more than 1.96 million available. At the end of 2023, there were 3.7 million Android apps on Google Play. With as much as 25% of users abandoning apps after first-time use, brands thinking about creating or even planning out the future of their apps need some noteworthy features to steer them in the right direction to achieve continued adoption.

Bob Gallagher, CEO of Appsynth, commented "Appsynth proudly works with several of these companies, helping to maximise the impact of their digital investments. Many of the top 10 are now evolving into super apps, expanding their services beyond previous core offerings to deliver greater value to consumers. Opening up these platforms for third parties to innovate on top of will be the next evolution to unlock new opportunities. From what we see in the market super apps and open innovation will be growing trends for 2024 and beyond."