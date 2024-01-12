Zhen Ding Tech, SPI construct PCB plant in Thailand, a new ASEAN production hub

This venture is a collaboration between Saha Group through SPI and Zhen Ding Tech Group, a leading global business engaged in the design, research, development, production, and sales of PCBs.

The construction of the facility commenced immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony held in mid-December 2023.

The manufacturing facility is situated within the area under the Saha Group Industrial Park in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi Province, encompassing an expansive land area of over 300 Rai (approximately 120 acres).

It is anticipated that the factory will commence operations from the year 2025 onwards. The collaboration is projected to have an investment value of approximately 10,000 million Baht in the first phase and over 50,000 million Baht by the year 2030.