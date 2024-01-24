54 military dogs up for auction on Saturday in Pak Chong

People often wonder about the criteria, conditions and rationale behind the auctioning of these service dogs.

Here are some answers.

The military dogs being auctioned are not rejects, rather they are canines that did not meet the stringent criteria or pass the required tests for national service.

These dogs may have traits like being overweight, underweight, or just too friendly. Some may also have exceeded the designated quota.

So, instead of burdening itself with animals, it cannot take care of, the Army auctions them off to individuals who will love them and look after them until the end of their lives.

Purebred ancestry

Born to purebred parents with documented lineages, these dogs are far from strays. Their parents will have contributed to national service and produced offspring that have gone on to become war heroes, bomb sniffers, trackers, guards, and even drug-detection specialists. Some have even proudly served as guards for the King.