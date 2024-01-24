54 military dogs up for auction on Saturday in Pak Chong
Ever wonder why military dogs find themselves on the auction block? This practice, organised every year by the Department of Military Animals at the Army Canine Centre in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, piques the interest of dog lovers and inquisitive minds alike.
People often wonder about the criteria, conditions and rationale behind the auctioning of these service dogs.
Here are some answers.
The military dogs being auctioned are not rejects, rather they are canines that did not meet the stringent criteria or pass the required tests for national service.
These dogs may have traits like being overweight, underweight, or just too friendly. Some may also have exceeded the designated quota.
So, instead of burdening itself with animals, it cannot take care of, the Army auctions them off to individuals who will love them and look after them until the end of their lives.
Purebred ancestry
Born to purebred parents with documented lineages, these dogs are far from strays. Their parents will have contributed to national service and produced offspring that have gone on to become war heroes, bomb sniffers, trackers, guards, and even drug-detection specialists. Some have even proudly served as guards for the King.
Every military dog up for auction is identifiable by an engraved ear tag, sterilised to prevent inappropriate breeding and will have undergone basic training.
Held once a year, the “Military Dog Auction” organised by the Military Dog Centre starts with bids ranging from 3,000 to 3,500 baht. Final bids can go anywhere from 60,000 baht (the highest ever) to about an average of 5,000-6,000 baht.
Not priced out of reach for lower or middle-income citizens, these military dogs are considered public dogs. The funds raised from the auction go directly to the Department of Military Animals, Army Canine Centre, to cover the needs of these loyal service companions.
Officials say that adopting a military dog is like making double merit because the funds allocated to the canine units are very limited compared to the expenses incurred in taking care of a large number of military dogs.
The 2024 auction
On Saturday, the Army Canine Centre will put 54 military dogs up for bids. They include six Labrador Retrievers, 28 German shepherds and 20 Belgian Malinois.
The dogs being auctioned are between one and six years old and starting bids range from 1,500 to 2,500 baht.
Only individuals registered for the auction are eligible to participate. To register, they must submit a copy of their national ID, memorandum of association or partnership certificate as well as photographic evidence of the location where the military dog will be looked after.