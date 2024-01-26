Thailand initiates NTS-Mekong Watch Project for Border Security

The project promotes civic engagement by establishing the "NTS-Mekong Watch Coordination Center - NTS-MWCC" in 44 border districts between Thailand and Laos and Thailand and Cambodia. Simultaneously, the department introduced the www.NTS-Mekong.com website for online reporting of law violations, enhancing the convenience and speed of reporting incidents related to criminal activities in the border areas.

The Enhancing People-to-People Connectivity to Address Non-Traditional Security Challenges in the Mekong Region (NTS-Mekong Watch) project, supported by the Mekong-Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund (MKCF) under the management of the Mekong Institute (MI), aims to foster cooperation at the regional level to address non-traditional security challenges in the Mekong region. The project focuses on transnational crime issues such as human trafficking, illegal drug transportation, and illegal migration, impacting both Thai citizens and neighbouring countries. Under the Comprehensive Security Border Management approach, the project emphasizes civic engagement, involving local communities in addressing these challenges.