Happy Chinese New Year @ BTS SkyTrain

In addition, the signing of the agreement and key documents between the People's Republic of China and Thailand, concerning the visa exemption for ordinary and official passport holders, effective from March 1, 2024, onwards, is considered to be a reminder of the 50-year relationship that has existed for a long time between the two countries, as the saying goes, Thailand - China is not far apart, brothers and sisters - Zhong Tai, Yi, Jia Chin,” Ms Sudawan stated.

Furthermore, all relevant agencies in the tourism sector have been instructed to prioritize safety and hospitality. This is to ensure that tourists have confidence in the "Safety in Thailand" initiative and receive excellent care. There is an emphasis on strict law enforcement and cracking down on fraudulent activities targeting tourists to create a positive image for Thailand.

Mr Sermsak Pongpanich expressed his wishes for happiness, prosperity, and fulfilment to our Chinese and Thai-Chinese brothers and sisters during the Chinese New Year festival of 2024. He believes that the visa exemption policy between Thailand and China will facilitate travel, foster cultural exchanges, and promote historical, religious, and traditional tourism between the two countries.

At the same time, we would like to invite our Chinese friends to explore and experience various Thai films that reflect the way of life, identity, beliefs, beauty, and safety of Thailand's tourist destinations. We encourage you to follow in the footsteps of these movies or experience the positive things Thailand has to offer, just like how Thai people are eager to visit locations seen in Chinese movies or television shows. We hope Thailand becomes a preferred destination for shooting films by Chinese directors and filmmakers, as well as those from other countries.

Mr Keeree Kanjanapas praised the success of Thailand and China’s mutual visa exemption agreement and believes this will foster a stronger bond between the two countries. With the upcoming Chinese New Year, tourism in Thailand is expected to welcome a surge of Chinese tourists and those travelling back home for the holidays. With this, the Company is delighted to take part in promoting the Chinese New Year festival for tourists and Thai people. With the safety measures implemented by the BTS SkyTrain, travellers can be confident that Chinese tourists arriving in Thailand and using the BTS SkyTrain will experience convenience and safety throughout their journey. Additionally, BTS has collaborated with Rabbit to offer WeChat Pay as a payment option for BTS SkyTrain fares, enhancing convenience for Chinese tourists. This service will significantly facilitate Chinese tourists using the BTS SkyTrain, supporting the government's policy to further encourage Chinese tourists to travel to Thailand.

Mr. Keeree stated “For me, Chinese New Year is a time of red envelopes for children, a time of rest for adults and a time for families to fully celebrate and create moments of happiness together. I wish everyone wealth and health for this Chinese New Year”.