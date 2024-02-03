Happy Chinese New Year @ BTS SkyTrain
The Chinese Embassy coordinates collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Culture, and the BTS Group to organize the"Happy Chinese New Year @ BTS SkyTrain" event to celebrate the Chinese New Year and strengthen the cultural relationship between China and Thailand.
On February 2, 2024 at Phrom Phong BTS SkyTrain station, Han Zhiqiang, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanich, Minister of Culture, and Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, jointly opened the "Happy Chinese New Year @ BTS SkyTrain" ceremony
Kriengsak Tantipiphop, CEO of EM District, welcomed the esteemed guests. This event is a collaboration between the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand and BTS Group since 2023, which aims to promote "Happy Chinese New Year " Celebrations in Thailand and celebrate China-Thailand cultural ties.
In 2024, it will promote the celebration poster of the Year of Dragon and a video of "Nihao! China" tourism global branding on its media platform from 25 Jan to 24 Feb 2024.
Furthermore, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, the Minister of Culture, and the executives of BTS Group jointly distributed 150 sets of auspicious oranges to the public at the Phrom Phong BTS SkyTrain Station.
These auspicious sets, representing a symbol of good fortune in Chinese beliefs, are intended to bring prosperity, utility, progress, and good luck throughout the year.
Han Zhiqiang revealed that the “Happy Chinese New Year” is a global cultural celebration initiated by China. Since 2004, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has increasingly participated in organizing Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand.
This collaboration involves working closely with the Thai government and various cultural institutions to celebrate the cultural relationship between the two countries. Notably, the celebration of the significant Chinese Year of the Dragon in 2024 is believed by both Chinese and Thai people of Chinese descent to symbolize cultural values such as peace, happiness, good fortune, and hope.
Therefore, in this event, there will be an official mascot named "Jixiang Dragon," used worldwide in 2024. Dolls of the mascot which serves as a symbolic souvenir for celebrating the Chinese New Year, will be officially presented to the officers of the BTS Skytrain and the passengers.
Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol stated that the Chinese New Year festival in 2024 is a part of promoting tourism which links with the government policy that is committed to transforming tourism and aims to generate income from tourism of 3.5 trillion baht in 2024. In 2024, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has predicted the number of Chinese tourists travelling to Thailand from February 8 - 16, 2024 will not be less than 200,000 people.
The forecast income from tourism including international markets and the domestic market will be 34,390 million baht. In line with visa exemption measures or free visas for Chinese tourists, which stimulate the number of trips into Thailand even more.
In addition, the signing of the agreement and key documents between the People's Republic of China and Thailand, concerning the visa exemption for ordinary and official passport holders, effective from March 1, 2024, onwards, is considered to be a reminder of the 50-year relationship that has existed for a long time between the two countries, as the saying goes, Thailand - China is not far apart, brothers and sisters - Zhong Tai, Yi, Jia Chin,” Ms Sudawan stated.
Furthermore, all relevant agencies in the tourism sector have been instructed to prioritize safety and hospitality. This is to ensure that tourists have confidence in the "Safety in Thailand" initiative and receive excellent care. There is an emphasis on strict law enforcement and cracking down on fraudulent activities targeting tourists to create a positive image for Thailand.
Mr Sermsak Pongpanich expressed his wishes for happiness, prosperity, and fulfilment to our Chinese and Thai-Chinese brothers and sisters during the Chinese New Year festival of 2024. He believes that the visa exemption policy between Thailand and China will facilitate travel, foster cultural exchanges, and promote historical, religious, and traditional tourism between the two countries.
At the same time, we would like to invite our Chinese friends to explore and experience various Thai films that reflect the way of life, identity, beliefs, beauty, and safety of Thailand's tourist destinations. We encourage you to follow in the footsteps of these movies or experience the positive things Thailand has to offer, just like how Thai people are eager to visit locations seen in Chinese movies or television shows. We hope Thailand becomes a preferred destination for shooting films by Chinese directors and filmmakers, as well as those from other countries.
Mr Keeree Kanjanapas praised the success of Thailand and China’s mutual visa exemption agreement and believes this will foster a stronger bond between the two countries. With the upcoming Chinese New Year, tourism in Thailand is expected to welcome a surge of Chinese tourists and those travelling back home for the holidays. With this, the Company is delighted to take part in promoting the Chinese New Year festival for tourists and Thai people. With the safety measures implemented by the BTS SkyTrain, travellers can be confident that Chinese tourists arriving in Thailand and using the BTS SkyTrain will experience convenience and safety throughout their journey. Additionally, BTS has collaborated with Rabbit to offer WeChat Pay as a payment option for BTS SkyTrain fares, enhancing convenience for Chinese tourists. This service will significantly facilitate Chinese tourists using the BTS SkyTrain, supporting the government's policy to further encourage Chinese tourists to travel to Thailand.
Mr. Keeree stated “For me, Chinese New Year is a time of red envelopes for children, a time of rest for adults and a time for families to fully celebrate and create moments of happiness together. I wish everyone wealth and health for this Chinese New Year”.