Thai Govt, Unicef intensify action against surging child online exploitation

Kim emphasized the necessity to equip children and their caregivers with essential tools such as digital literacy, critical thinking, and open communication channels to enhance their knowledge and awareness. Simultaneously, there is a pressing need for strong legislative measures and enforcement to ensure zero tolerance for online child exploitation, with efficient cross-border collaboration among law enforcement agencies. Moreover, psychological support and legal assistance should be accessible to children and families involved in online sexual exploitation and abuse.

Unicef is advocating for amendments to the existing penal code and procedures, as well as special laws to criminalize all forms of online child sexual exploitation and abuse, encompassing online grooming, sextortion, and cyberbullying. Additionally, the National Child Protection Strategy must cover all child protection issues, including online risks, with adequate financial allocations for effective implementation.

Building on the momentum of the 2nd Annual ASEAN ICT Forum on Child Online Protection in Bangkok last November, the National Conference aimed to deepen understanding of recent ASEAN guidelines, focusing on improving national legislation and enhancing child-friendly protection and support services for children involved in online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“I urge all stakeholders—government bodies, the private sector, and civil society—to unite in promoting online safety across the digital platforms where children engage in learning and play,” said Professor Wisit Wisitsora-At, Permanent Security of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. “Through collective efforts and unwavering commitment, we can create a digital landscape that ensures the safety and positive experiences of our children in utilizing technology and innovations, leaving no child behind.”

The Disrupting Harm report highlighted a lack of awareness among children and caretakers regarding online dangers and where to seek help. Child victims often refrain from disclosing incidents as they don’t know where to turn to or whom to tell, with only 1-3 % reporting such incidents to the police. In addition, the report found child victims tend to blame themselves and believe that law enforcement officials and the public would often blame them, too.

To address this issue Unicef, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Thailand Safe Internet Coalition, launched the #CautionFirst campaign to urge children and adolescents to "think twice" before sharing photos, videos, and personal information online. This campaign, launched in November 2023, reinforced the message that sextortion and online sexual exploitation is a crime. The campaign aims to protect children from online sexual exploitation and abuse, normalize conversation around the topic and encourage children to seek appropriate help when they are at risk or fall prey to online danger.