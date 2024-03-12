Internal Audit 4.0 Purpose-driven, digitally powered

Striking that balance challenged internal audit functions to increase their impact on their organizations by delivering value through a combination of Assure-Advise-Anticipate. The IA 3.0 has been a useful and durable framework for many internal audit functions as they have evolved their role and remit and inspired innovation in their ways of working.

Over recent years, Deloitte has observed the following key lessons from internal audit functions that have successfully embedded a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

1. Speed and agility are essential.

Organizations need to anticipate change across the business landscape and accelerate their responses to both crises and slowly unfolding events.

2. Big bang approaches tend not to work.

Big bang approaches often cost more, set unrealistic expectations, and treat evolution as an event rather than a process.

3. Haphazard efforts undermine progress.

Such efforts can slow Internal Audit’s progress or return the function to its previous state and status. Instead, methods for continuous improvement should be embedded in day-to-day operating systems.