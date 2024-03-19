Amcham's Gala raises 1.1M baht for Thai student scholarships

The Gala is one of Amcham's signature social events, bringing together the international business community to celebrate the service and commitment of the 2024 Amcham Board of Governors. Throughout the joyous evening, members contributed funds and increased awareness for the longstanding Amcham Thailand Foundation (ATF) scholarship program.

This year guests enjoyed the theme of Pirates in the Caribbean, and they embraced the occasion by adorning themselves in their preferred pirate-themed attire. Amcham Board Governor Chatit Huayhongtong of Chevron welcomed the attendees-"Amcham is dedicated to fostering a thriving international business community. The Board and I represent a dynamic group focused on making Amcham Thailand the premier foreign business organization in the Kingdom. With a growing network of members, active committees and councils, and a strong advocacy agenda, we are accomplishing our mission each day. "