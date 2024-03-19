Amcham's Gala raises 1.1M baht for Thai student scholarships
On March 16, 2024, at the Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) hosted the Governors' Gala.
The Gala is one of Amcham's signature social events, bringing together the international business community to celebrate the service and commitment of the 2024 Amcham Board of Governors. Throughout the joyous evening, members contributed funds and increased awareness for the longstanding Amcham Thailand Foundation (ATF) scholarship program.
This year guests enjoyed the theme of Pirates in the Caribbean, and they embraced the occasion by adorning themselves in their preferred pirate-themed attire. Amcham Board Governor Chatit Huayhongtong of Chevron welcomed the attendees-"Amcham is dedicated to fostering a thriving international business community. The Board and I represent a dynamic group focused on making Amcham Thailand the premier foreign business organization in the Kingdom. With a growing network of members, active committees and councils, and a strong advocacy agenda, we are accomplishing our mission each day. "
The US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert F. Godec of the US Embassy Bangkok, toasted and congratulated the board of governors to start the evening and highlighted the longstanding relationship between the United States and Thailand. Event highlights included games a silent auction featuring hundreds of prizes, and live musical performances.
The silent auction was competitive as members bid on prizes, from getaways to golf outings to furniture, and appliances - all donated by Amcham members to support the Amcham Thailand Foundation (ATF) Scholarship program.
Over 1.1 million baht was raised to provide scholarships for deserving and financially disadvantaged Thai students pursuing university education in Thailand.