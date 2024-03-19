Meta expands program to combat Thai sextortion scams

How to use Take It Down

There are several ways people can use Take It Down to find and remove intimate imagery or help prevent people from sharing them in the first place. The program is freely available to:

● Young people under 18 who are worried their content has been, or maybe, posted online,

● Parents or trusted adults on behalf of a young person, or

● Adults who are concerned about images taken of them when they were under 18.

Take It Down was designed to respect young people’s privacy and data security. To start the process, people can go to TakeItDown.NCMEC.org and follow the instructions to assign a unique hash — a digital fingerprint in the form of a numerical code — to their image or video, privately and securely from their device.

Teens only need to submit the hash, rather than the intimate image or video itself, which never leaves their device. Once the hash has been submitted to NCMEC, companies like Meta can find copies of the image, take them down, and help prevent anyone who’s threatening them from posting them in future (see attached Fact Sheet).



The Take It Down awareness billboard above will be shown in the heart of Bangkok to raise awareness and is facilitated by VGI

The technology behind Take It Down builds off of the success of platforms like StopNCII (Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Images), which Meta launched in 2021 with more than 70 NGOs worldwide to help adults stop the spread of their intimate images online, a practice commonly referred to as ‘revenge porn’.

New resources for teens, parents, and teachers to prevent sextortion

Even with new tools like Take It Down in place, becoming the victim of these crimes can be upsetting and isolating, particularly for young people who may feel too scared or ashamed to ask for help. That’s why Meta has worked with Thorn, a nonprofit that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse, to develop updated guidance for teens on how to take back control if someone is extorting them. It also includes advice for parents and teachers on how to support their children or students if they’re affected by these scams. The new resources can be found in the updated Sextortion hub within Meta’s Safety Center and can be viewed in over 50 languages including Thai.

Meta’s work to help protect teens from sextortion on its apps

The announcement builds on the work Meta does to inform young people about the steps they can take if someone has shared, or is threatening to share, their intimate images. In line with this, Meta has put in place Safety Notices on Instagram which will appear when people are messaging someone who has displayed potentially scammy or suspicious behaviours in the past. These Safety Notices urge people to be cautious, encouraging them to report any accounts that threaten to share their private images while reminding them that they can say no to anything that makes them feel uncomfortable. Additionally, teens will be directed to the Take It Down platform at relevant moments when using Facebook and Instagram, such as if they report someone for sharing their private images for nudity or sexual exploitation.

Meta also works to help protect young people from receiving unwanted contact in the first place by defaulting anyone in Thailand under the age of 16 into private Instagram accounts when they sign up, which restricts who can see their posts, followers, and following lists. In addition, restrictions have been placed on adults over 19 to prevent them from messaging minors who don’t follow them. Last month, Meta also announced stricter default message settings, meaning teens under the age of 16 will not receive messages from anyone they don’t follow or aren’t already connected to, providing further protection against potential bad actors.