Today’s your international day to pause, be happy, plan for more
Thailand today celebrates its progress in increasing happiness as the world celebrates International Day of Happiness on March 20, courtesy of the United Nations.
The nation has cause to celebrate, as it climbed two spots to 58th in the global survey since last year, but ranked after Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam within ASEAN.
The International Day of Happiness originated from a United Nations meeting on July 12, 2012. It was inspired by Bhutan’s concept of a Gross National Happiness (GNH) measuring stick, with that nation considered to be the happiest country in the world. It ranks first in measuring national prosperity and social success through the index criteria.
The GNH measurement does not prioritise economic or material possessions and wealth as a measure of quality development but rather focuses on the overall well-being and happiness of people and communities.
The UN designates the International Day of Happiness with two main objectives: to encourage everyone to celebrate happiness and to raise awareness about happiness as a fundamental goal of humanity, including as a source of inspiration in human life. Additionally, it aims to urge each country to promote and access public policies that enhance happiness for everyone.
The concept fits well with the UN's focus on global interests and sustainable economic growth, including inclusivity, equality, and balance. Also important is promoting sustainable development and alleviating poverty.
Furthermore, the UN argues for economic development to be accompanied by social development (a ‘good’ society) and a healthy environment, which are crucial for achieving global happiness.
The UN conducts surveys to measure the level of happiness in countries worldwide, considering various factors that contribute to happiness. These factors include income, employment, good relationships and trust within communities, support for happiness-promoting values and religions, physical and mental health, family relationships, education, political freedom, the strength of social networks, absence of corruption, and gender and social equality. These factors serve as indicators of happiness levels in different countries.
According to the World Happiness Report 2024, Thailand’s happiness increased in the past year, ranking at 58th place, up from 60th place in 2023, and fourth in ASEAN after Singapore (30), Philippines (53) and Vietnam (54).
In 2023, Thailand placed second in ASEAN after Singapore.
The top 10 countries have remained much the same since before Covid. Finland remains on top, with Denmark right behind, and with all five Nordic countries in the top 10.
But in the next 10, there is more change, with the transition countries of Eastern Europe rising in happiness (especially Czechia, Lithuania and Slovenia).
Many experts believe that social relationships and emotions are crucial for human well-being. A positive outlook can influence up to 90% of our daily lives. Happy people tend to live longer and experience fewer health problems, such as high blood pressure and heart disease. And so, the International Day of Happiness serves as a reminder to appreciate and share happiness with others.
Living in harmony and supporting each other is considered important for finding happiness when facing difficulties. Experts also believe that being kind and helping others can lead to happiness, and you can share that happiness with others. For example, some people enjoy helping others, whether it’s children or neighbours who need assistance.