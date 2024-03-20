Today’s your international day to pause, be happy, plan for more

The nation has cause to celebrate, as it climbed two spots to 58th in the global survey since last year, but ranked after Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam within ASEAN.

The International Day of Happiness originated from a United Nations meeting on July 12, 2012. It was inspired by Bhutan’s concept of a Gross National Happiness (GNH) measuring stick, with that nation considered to be the happiest country in the world. It ranks first in measuring national prosperity and social success through the index criteria.

The GNH measurement does not prioritise economic or material possessions and wealth as a measure of quality development but rather focuses on the overall well-being and happiness of people and communities.

The UN designates the International Day of Happiness with two main objectives: to encourage everyone to celebrate happiness and to raise awareness about happiness as a fundamental goal of humanity, including as a source of inspiration in human life. Additionally, it aims to urge each country to promote and access public policies that enhance happiness for everyone.