Count down to Architect’24, the ASEAN’s largest building technology exposition

Keynote speakers included Antoine Chaaya who is a significant partner of Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW), Ma Yansong- a reputed Chinese architect from MAD Architects, Marina Tabassum from Bangladesh who won the Aga Khan Award, together with a couple of architects who are the founder of SHAU in Indonesia Daliana Suryawinata and Florian Heinzelmann, Erik L’Heureux, Dean’s Chair Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore and Associate Professor Tonkao Panin, PhD who is a founder of Research Studio Panin.

Kulthida Songkittipakdee, co-chairman of organizing the event, said that the main theme of “Collective Language” would present a diversity of both domestic and international architectural components through the world-class architectural workpieces from 12 leading architects in Asia, including additional masterpieces selected by ASA’s alliances from 22 countries under the Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA).

The exhibition of ASA All Members will guide the visitors to experience the organization's culture and learn more about inspiration through displays created by ASA members.

Prompt Udomdej, Co-chairman of organizing the event, said that the event has introduced “Collective Experience”, a continued version of Human Library presented last year. It is a space to share and transfer knowledge and experience with cosy talk, regardless of race and language. All speakers and participants are ready to join a moment of knowledge and experience sharing.

Asst.Prof Rattapong Angkasith, Co-chairman of organizing the event, said that the ASA Experimental Design Competition has opened a floor to any interested architects, designers, students and more to submit their works for the competition, with the keyword “touch” by taking Bangkok as the case study to find out the similarity in difference.

Additional exhibitions have included such as the exhibition of the winning award for Architectural Conservation in 2024, an exhibition of the ASA Architectural Design Award, VERNADOC and exhibitions from educational institutions and more.

Supaman Munka, general manager of TTF International Co., Ltd, the organizer of Architect’24, voiced his confidence that it will draw attention from over 1,000 exhibitors, increasing by 9.4%, with 30% of them from foreign partners. Meanwhile, the number of visitors is expected to reach over 325,000, with a 6.25% increase. Currently, 90%, or 25,381 square metres of total space have been already sold, which is 8.5% higher than last year.

Thematic Pavilion, which is one of the highlights of the exposition showcasing collaborative potentials of building material suppliers and emerging designers, is divided into three pavilions this year.

* S-ONE (S-ONE Aluminum Grotto), designed by HAS Design and Research uses industrial materials such as aluminium to create a space that reflects the natural characteristics in a new form, stimulating people's perception and coexistence between industrial products and the search for natural spaces in today's society.

* Wilsonart (Laminates and Engineered Surface), designed by PBM takes 700 pieces of laminates painted with different colours and patterns for embroidering a story of relations between materials and nature. The display zone has shared “CONNEX” with Thematic and exhibiting space seamlessly.

* SKI (Tools and Home Improvement online store), designed by an anonymous studio that was inspired by a huge and high wall of the warehouse, with its functions divided by colours and scale of height. The window frame is in a perfect position to see the products inside. The wall line ended with a curved shape guided the visitors in walking into the main pavilion.

Furthermore, many latest innovations in building materials from leading brands are ready to be unveiled to the public. For example

* SCG Cement-Building Materials Company Limited - ready to present its construction materials with new solutions from over 10 brands under its empire, presenting a concept of “Forward into Future Living: Sustaining Space and Technology”. The state-of-the-art technology for design has created a new living standard that is good for the environment, energy-saving, convenient and sustainable.

* CPN Plastic Industries Company Limited - ready to present Winter Roof, vinyl roof sheets from VG brand, which are equipped with the latest M-uPVC innovation. Used for roofing the main house, awning, and façade. The product is 100% recycling.

* Western Decor Corporation Company Limited - ready to present Micro-Structure Innovative Tile Surface from the WDC brand, its tile surface is developed by breakthrough technology that terminates traditional limitations, making it very close to nature.