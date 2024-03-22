Camping and glamping market trends in Japan and Thailand

Additionally, a novel form of outdoor tourism has emerged, offering the luxury and convenience typically associated with hotel stays within a camping setting.

This trend, known as glamping, combines the elements of glamour and camping, making nature-based tourism more accessible to individuals of all ages. Consequently, camping and glamping have garnered widespread acceptance and popularity.

At STYLE Bangkok 2024 (today until Sunday, March 24, 2024), alongside lifestyle and fashion products, attendees can explore a diverse array of captivating camping and glamping product booths.

Moreover, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has collaborated with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO Bangkok) to present two experts who will share insights and experiences relevant to entrepreneurs and individuals interested in the tourism industry.