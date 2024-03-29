The transformative influence of three Thai trans leaders on equality's horizon
The recent historic move in Thailand's approach to legalizing same-sex marriage has captured the world’s attention, with the House of Representatives passing the same-sex marriage bill on its final reading by a vote of 400 out of 415.
Now awaiting approval from the Senate and the king's endorsement, this legislation marks a significant step toward equality.
While many celebrate, it's acknowledged that marriage equality is just the beginning of true equality, as stigmatization and discrimination persist, especially in critical areas like education and employment. Additionally, another important bill awaits consideration: the legal gender recognition law for the transgender population.
Despite progress in some sectors, transgender individuals in Thailand and globally continue to encounter substantial barriers across various domains. In numerous regions, the introduction of anti-trans bills and policies not only undermines the rights of transgender individuals but also poses a direct threat to their well-being and aspirations for equality.
A World Bank & APTN survey conducted in 2018 revealed that 60% of transgender individuals in Malaysia, 77% in Thailand, and 85% in Vietnam have experienced job rejection, discrimination, and sexual harassment at work.
They have also faced denial of promotion to leadership roles due to entrenched systemic barriers, social stigma, and gender bias stereotypes labelling them as "not capable/credible/professional." Unfortunately, they have been restricted to employment mainly in the beauty, media, entertainment, and sex industries. Among various sexual and gender identities, including lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals, transgender individuals have historically endured significant marginalization and discrimination.
As Transgender Visibility Day (TDOV) on March 31, 2024 approaches, Nikki, Koko, and Bella stand as examples of how progressive change is achievable amidst adversity. They are not only forging paths to personal achievement but also leading strategic changes across sectors, advocating for an inclusive society that goes beyond legal rights.
Nikki Phinyapincha, the founder of Transtalents Consulting Group, emphasizes, "In every meeting room, forum, or stage I speak on, I carry with me the hopes to see trans people like me be part of it while advocating for the trans community and others marginalized, showcasing how collective, progressive actions can influence global equality through the power of opportunity."
With a master's degree from Switzerland, supported by a prestigious Swiss Excellent Government Scholarship, alumni fellows from the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) by the US government, and the Australia-ASEAN Emerging Leaders Program (A2ELP) by the Australian government, and her role in launching the first ASEAN transgender professional mentorship program, Nikki's efforts in consulting for Thai social enterprises and global corporations in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have been globally recognized among the top 100+ LGBTQ+ future leaders by Involve x YouTube.
"Change doesn't happen in isolation; it's the product of persistence, education, and the courage to stand up for what's right. We need to challenge the narrative that limits what trans people can achieve from both bottom up and top down using the lens of intersectionality in addressing the needs of each citizen. Our potential is boundless, and our perspectives are invaluable in creating diverse and dynamic societies," stressed Koko Tiamsai, Global Internal Communications Manager at East-West Seed.
Koko Tiamsai’s academic prowess and advocacy are underscored by her master's degree in Gender Studies from SOAS University of London, achieved through a Chevening scholarship from the UK government. Her previous role in significantly amending workplace policies grounded in the theory of self-determination principle at Foodpanda, particularly the gender-affirming policy allowing trans employees to take 30 days' leave for their identity transition, marks a pivotal moment for transgender visibility and equality in the country.
Koko's efforts extend beyond corporate boundaries, touching lives and shaping futures through projects like Unite Thailand, which she manages to empower youth through art, education, and freedom of expression. Her work also includes setting up the project named ‘She Can’, where she equips a group of young trans youth with training in advocacy, laws, politics, and critical thinking skills to prepare these younger generations as future trans leaders of the region.
"Education and research are powerful tools in challenging the status quo and advocating for inclusivity. My journey is a reflection of how academia can intersect with advocacy to champion equality and understanding," added Bella Vongvisitsin, Senior Lecturer at Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Co-founder of Inclusive Tourism Asia.
Bella Vongvisitsin is a beacon of academic and professional excellence. With a PhD in Tourism Management from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Bella's scholarly work and research in sustainable tourism development have earned her international recognition. As a Senior Lecturer at Hong Kong Metropolitan University and a co-founder of Inclusive Tourism Asia, she's at the forefront of integrating DEI into the tourism industry, showcasing the impactful role of research and education in fostering inclusivity.
She has established a diverse research team comprising LGBTQ+ scholars from prominent universities in Hong Kong, focused on examining the fundamental frameworks within hospitality and tourism servicescapes that perpetuate gender binary and reinforce traditional patriarchal gender norms. Furthermore, she has authored a pioneering study on the transformative impact of LGBTQ+ inclusion in promoting organizational change within the hospitality and tourism industry.
Additionally, her research collaboration in the field of medical tourism has been instrumental in advocating for the health and well-being of transgender individuals. She has garnered recognition as a distinguished speaker, being invited by esteemed global tourism organizations, such as International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Skyscanner, and Expedia, as well as renowned universities in Hong Kong, Thailand, and the Philippines, to share her extensive expertise and disseminate knowledge in the field to both industry practitioners and younger generations.
As these three remarkable individuals demonstrate, the fight for trans visibility and rights is being waged on multiple fronts. From academia to corporate boardrooms, their achievements are not just personal victories but milestones in the journey toward a more inclusive society. Their stories are a clarion call for action, urging us to support and embrace the diversity that enriches our world.
These narratives, rich in international professional accolades and global academic rigour, offer a compelling argument for the value of inclusivity and the potential within the trans community and beyond. As the world observes Trans Visibility Day, let the stories of Nikki, Koko, and Bella serve as a reminder of the progress we've made and the long road ahead in ensuring equality and opportunity for all, regardless of gender identity.