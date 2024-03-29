The transformative influence of three Thai trans leaders on equality's horizon

"Change doesn't happen in isolation; it's the product of persistence, education, and the courage to stand up for what's right. We need to challenge the narrative that limits what trans people can achieve from both bottom up and top down using the lens of intersectionality in addressing the needs of each citizen. Our potential is boundless, and our perspectives are invaluable in creating diverse and dynamic societies," stressed Koko Tiamsai, Global Internal Communications Manager at East-West Seed.

Koko Tiamsai’s academic prowess and advocacy are underscored by her master's degree in Gender Studies from SOAS University of London, achieved through a Chevening scholarship from the UK government. Her previous role in significantly amending workplace policies grounded in the theory of self-determination principle at Foodpanda, particularly the gender-affirming policy allowing trans employees to take 30 days' leave for their identity transition, marks a pivotal moment for transgender visibility and equality in the country.

Koko's efforts extend beyond corporate boundaries, touching lives and shaping futures through projects like Unite Thailand, which she manages to empower youth through art, education, and freedom of expression. Her work also includes setting up the project named ‘She Can’, where she equips a group of young trans youth with training in advocacy, laws, politics, and critical thinking skills to prepare these younger generations as future trans leaders of the region.

"Education and research are powerful tools in challenging the status quo and advocating for inclusivity. My journey is a reflection of how academia can intersect with advocacy to champion equality and understanding," added Bella Vongvisitsin, Senior Lecturer at Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Co-founder of Inclusive Tourism Asia.

Bella Vongvisitsin is a beacon of academic and professional excellence. With a PhD in Tourism Management from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Bella's scholarly work and research in sustainable tourism development have earned her international recognition. As a Senior Lecturer at Hong Kong Metropolitan University and a co-founder of Inclusive Tourism Asia, she's at the forefront of integrating DEI into the tourism industry, showcasing the impactful role of research and education in fostering inclusivity.

She has established a diverse research team comprising LGBTQ+ scholars from prominent universities in Hong Kong, focused on examining the fundamental frameworks within hospitality and tourism servicescapes that perpetuate gender binary and reinforce traditional patriarchal gender norms. Furthermore, she has authored a pioneering study on the transformative impact of LGBTQ+ inclusion in promoting organizational change within the hospitality and tourism industry.

Additionally, her research collaboration in the field of medical tourism has been instrumental in advocating for the health and well-being of transgender individuals. She has garnered recognition as a distinguished speaker, being invited by esteemed global tourism organizations, such as International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Skyscanner, and Expedia, as well as renowned universities in Hong Kong, Thailand, and the Philippines, to share her extensive expertise and disseminate knowledge in the field to both industry practitioners and younger generations.

As these three remarkable individuals demonstrate, the fight for trans visibility and rights is being waged on multiple fronts. From academia to corporate boardrooms, their achievements are not just personal victories but milestones in the journey toward a more inclusive society. Their stories are a clarion call for action, urging us to support and embrace the diversity that enriches our world.

These narratives, rich in international professional accolades and global academic rigour, offer a compelling argument for the value of inclusivity and the potential within the trans community and beyond. As the world observes Trans Visibility Day, let the stories of Nikki, Koko, and Bella serve as a reminder of the progress we've made and the long road ahead in ensuring equality and opportunity for all, regardless of gender identity.