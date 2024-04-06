Prime Minister Srettha defends ‘worst-rated’ dish Kaeng Tai Pla

Srettha posted, "Could you recommend any great Kaeng Tai Pla restaurants in Koh Samui and Nakhon Si Thammarat? Tomorrow, I'll be following up on water shortages and garbage issues on Koh Samui, followed by agricultural products and rubber in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

“I'd love to find delicious Kaeng Tai Pla restaurants to dine at and help review for TasteAtlas to show that Kaeng Tai Pla and southern Thai cuisine are popular and excellent choices in our country #SaveKaengTaiPla."

The prime minister was commenting on Thai social networkers’ reactions to the latest ranking by the website TasteAtlas, which last month ranked Kaeng Tai Pla No 1 on its list of “100 Worst Rated Foods in the World”.