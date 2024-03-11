Srettha, Paetongtarn showcase Thai fashion at French luxury store Printemps

Srettha chatted with Jean-Marc Bellaiche, president of Printemps, as they toured the Paris outlet of the luxury department store chain.

He invited Bellaiche to open a branch of Printemps in Thailand. The store currently has outlets across Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the luxury store could organise pop-up displays showcasing the work of young Thai designers, Srettha told Bellaiche.

The two sides also discussed holding an event or pop-up in Thailand later this year.

Printemps sells home décor, jewellery, silk, and cotton designs.

Accompanying Srettha on his tour of the store was Pheu Thai party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who showcased Thai fashion with the woven bag she carried, while Srettha sported a “pha khao mha” loincloth as a scarf.