Srettha, Paetongtarn showcase Thai fashion at French luxury store Printemps
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held talks with French retail fashion giants in Paris on Sunday during the latest stop of his ongoing European trade tour.
Srettha chatted with Jean-Marc Bellaiche, president of Printemps, as they toured the Paris outlet of the luxury department store chain.
He invited Bellaiche to open a branch of Printemps in Thailand. The store currently has outlets across Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Meanwhile, the luxury store could organise pop-up displays showcasing the work of young Thai designers, Srettha told Bellaiche.
The two sides also discussed holding an event or pop-up in Thailand later this year.
Printemps sells home décor, jewellery, silk, and cotton designs.
Accompanying Srettha on his tour of the store was Pheu Thai party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who showcased Thai fashion with the woven bag she carried, while Srettha sported a “pha khao mha” loincloth as a scarf.
Fashion is one of the five Fs being promoted by the national soft power committee, led by Srettha and deputy chair Paetongtarn. The others are food, film, fight and festivals.
Srettha also held talks with representatives of Le Bon Marché department store on Sunday. A subsidiary of luxury goods giant LVMH, Le Bon Marché caters to high-end customers seeking premium brands.
Srettha said his government was focused on boosting Thailand’s global competitiveness and accelerating the development of its creative economy.
The PM is also due to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to present a plan for making Thailand the regional hub for aviation, transportation, tourism, and manufacturing of electric vehicles.