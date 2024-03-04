Coalition partner meets Lao Prime Minister to discuss trade and cooperation

During the discussions with PM Sonexay, Prawit emphasised the importance Thailand places on collaboration and its desire to increase cooperation in the areas of transportation and logistics, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, and trade. Special attention was also given during the discussions to addressing urgent issues such as air pollution, particularly the problem of haze.

For his part, Sonexay noted that Thailand is the second-largest investor in Laos and that efforts to collaborate on economic recovery, service industries, tourism, and transportation are continuing. Both countries also share a commitment to developing green societies.