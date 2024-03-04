Coalition partner meets Lao Prime Minister to discuss trade and cooperation
Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, travelled with party members across the Friendship Bridge to the Government House of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) on Sunday for a meeting with Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of LPDR.
During the discussions with PM Sonexay, Prawit emphasised the importance Thailand places on collaboration and its desire to increase cooperation in the areas of transportation and logistics, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, and trade. Special attention was also given during the discussions to addressing urgent issues such as air pollution, particularly the problem of haze.
For his part, Sonexay noted that Thailand is the second-largest investor in Laos and that efforts to collaborate on economic recovery, service industries, tourism, and transportation are continuing. Both countries also share a commitment to developing green societies.
The government of Laos is ready to push for comprehensive development in exports and imports of agricultural products, controlling animal diseases, and addressing the issue of haze, the PM said, adding that Laos faces challenges similar to Thailand, where agricultural practices involve burning to control weeds. This issue is considered a significant agenda for both countries in reducing the problem of PM2.5 air pollution.
Prawit and the delegation later visited the Vientiane Logistics Park (VLP), a joint venture project in business cooperation between Thailand, Laos, and China focusing on industrial activities within the tax-free or free zone area.
Laos, China, and Thailand have together invested some US$500 million in this project, which aims to establish a connected rail and logistics system between Thailand, Laos, and China within the Greater Mekong Subregion.