Weekend in Bangkok: Join Capital's social party activities

This weekend, Everybody who is unsure of their travel and activity plans can find inspiration as " The Nation " has compiled eight activities happening in the heart of Bangkok to invite people to come out and enjoy life and socialize in public spaces.

1. Bangkok Car Free 2023

From September 22 to 24, 2023, follow the themes of "Challenge," "Opportunity," and "Future" by participating in the sustainable car-free movement through the Bangkok Car Free 2023 event.

Date: September 24, 2023

Location: Benjakitti Park

2. Nana Fest and Bangkok Gin Fest

Experience the food and drink scene in " Soi Nana " throughout the day, from noon to midnight. The real Nana community invites you to explore Soi Nana, filled with exhibitions, food markets, craft fairs, workshops, traditional dances, concerts, DJs, and a Bar with 12 bartenders from Taiwan during the evening.

Date: September 30 to October 1, 2023

Location: Soi Nana - Yaowarat

3. Yaowarat Swing Dance

Join the swing dance event featuring jazz music by world-class musicians, closing down the heart of Yaowarat Road. Let's get in the mood for a swing dance!

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Yaowarat Road