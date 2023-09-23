background-defaultbackground-default
Weekend in Bangkok: Join Capital's social party activities

SATURDAY, September 23, 2023

Check out the interesting Must-See highlights and event locations that are taking place and where you can find them here.

This weekend, Everybody who is unsure of their travel and activity plans can find inspiration as " The Nation " has compiled eight activities happening in the heart of Bangkok to invite people to come out and enjoy life and socialize in public spaces.

1. Bangkok Car Free 2023

From September 22 to 24, 2023, follow the themes of "Challenge," "Opportunity," and "Future" by participating in the sustainable car-free movement through the Bangkok Car Free 2023 event.

Date: September 24, 2023

Location: Benjakitti Park

2. Nana Fest and Bangkok Gin Fest

Experience the food and drink scene in " Soi Nana " throughout the day, from noon to midnight. The real Nana community invites you to explore Soi Nana, filled with exhibitions, food markets, craft fairs, workshops, traditional dances, concerts, DJs, and a Bar with 12 bartenders from Taiwan during the evening.

Date: September 30 to October 1, 2023

Location: Soi Nana - Yaowarat

3. Yaowarat Swing Dance

Join the swing dance event featuring jazz music by world-class musicians, closing down the heart of Yaowarat Road. Let's get in the mood for a swing dance!

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Yaowarat Road

4. Leisurely Exploration in the Creative District of Bang Lamphu, Phra Nakhon District

Discover delicious treats and exceptional food in the Bang Lamphu area and enjoy cultural performances. Participate in various workshops and embark on a special half-day trip in Bang Lamphu today.

Date: September 23-24, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Location: Pipit Bang Lamphu ( Bang Lamphu Museum )

5. Children's Picture Book Festival 2023

Engage in interactive learning activities with writers, illustrators, translators, academics, storytellers, library personnel, and leading publishers in the print industry. Exchange experiences and participate in a wide range of activities.

Date: September 24 to October 29, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM (Closed every Monday)

Location: TCDC Bangkok, Front Lobby, 1st Floor

6. Music in the Park

Enjoy classical and acoustic music performed by various bands in public spaces.

Date: September 24, 2023, from 5:00 PM onwards Location: Pathumwananurak Park

7. Leela...Leelas Activity 

Traditional Thai Dancing by the Klong Phadung Krung Kasem Canal (Bo Be)

Date: Every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 5:00 PM

Location: Klong Phadung Krung Kasem Canal (Bo Be Bridge)

8. Bangkok Street Performer

Street performances by buskers at various public locations, including BACC, Siam Square, and Silom Edge.

Enjoy your holidays with these eight activities in Bangkok!"

