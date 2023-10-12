Ban Chiang: Unveiling the ancient secrets of Southeast Asia’s rich cultural heritage

Initially, four families settled in what was a lush forest, known as “Dong Phaeng”, and when word of their new life reached their hometown, more people joined them.

Eventually, the tiny village evolved into a densely populated one, and over time, its name changed to “Ban Chiang”.

At the time, the villagers were not interested in what they discovered underground and had no idea of its significance.

Accidental discovery

The Ban Chiang archaeological site was discovered in 1966 by a young Harvard student Steve Young. He had gone to the area for research purposes.

One day, while walking down a dirt path in the village with his assistant, an art teacher in the village school, Young tripped over the root of a tree and fell face down. Under him were the exposed tops of small and medium pottery jars in vibrant colours and unique designs.

These intricate patterns piqued Young’s curiosity, prompting him to assemble a team of archaeologists and experts to conduct careful excavations at the site.

These excavations uncovered layers of history buried beneath the surface. Soon it was evident that Ban Chiang was not just a random collection of pottery fragments, but a vast and rich archaeological site with layers of history spanning thousands of years.