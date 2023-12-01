Suan Luang Rama IX Park Fair offers an opportunity to see the beauty of nature

Meet fortune-tellers, explore opportunities to purchase plants and gardening equipment, and savour a variety of delectable foods. Join the lucky draw tree activity for a chance to win exciting prizes, and explore numerous exhibitions, including:

- Earth, Water, Wind, Fire - Environmental Balance: In alignment with the royal initiative

- Miraculous Flora Exhibition towards Sustainable Development: Demonstrating the path towards a sustainable future.

- Exhibition of Endemic and Rare Plants in Thailand: Discover the unique flora of the region

- Plearn Science Explorer Exhibition