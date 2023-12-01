Suan Luang Rama IX Park Fair offers an opportunity to see the beauty of nature
Visitors to Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Bangkok will be able to witness the beauty of fully blossomed plants from December 1-10, 8 am to 7 pm.
The "Beautiful Flora in the Suan Luang Rama IX Park Fair 2023” is being organised in collaboration with the Suan Luang Rama IX Foundation.
Spread over 500 rai (80 hectares), the fair features myriad activities that include blooming tulips, a vibrant flower and ornamental plant contest and a showcase of rare plant species.
Meet fortune-tellers, explore opportunities to purchase plants and gardening equipment, and savour a variety of delectable foods. Join the lucky draw tree activity for a chance to win exciting prizes, and explore numerous exhibitions, including:
- Earth, Water, Wind, Fire - Environmental Balance: In alignment with the royal initiative
- Miraculous Flora Exhibition towards Sustainable Development: Demonstrating the path towards a sustainable future.
- Exhibition of Endemic and Rare Plants in Thailand: Discover the unique flora of the region
- Plearn Science Explorer Exhibition
Immerse yourself in the charming ambience of the "Floating Market", celebrating local arts and performing arts alongside contemporary and musical performances in the garden.
A special highlight would be the mesmerising “Drone Transformation Show” on December 10 at 7 pm.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the opening ceremony on Saturday.
The "Beautiful Flora in the Suan Luang Rama IX Park Fair" has been held annually in December since 1987, marking the founding year of Suan Luang Rama IX Park.