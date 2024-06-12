Experiencing the Enchantment of the South in Thailand\'s Coastal Communities

Turquoise-coloured oceans and majestic islands are not the only things that give southern Thailand its unique aesthetic. Its geography is also different from the rest of the country, with coastlines that caress a mountainous terrain in the middle. The South is also extremely multi-cultural. Thai Buddhists, Muslims, Malaysians of Chinese-descent and even sea nomads have all shaped this region’s harmonious diversity. If you already explored the South’s finest islands, consider trying these local gems to spice things up!

Turquoise-coloured oceans and majestic islands are not the only things that give southern Thailand its unique aesthetic. Its geography is also different from the rest of the country, with coastlines that caress a mountainous terrain in the middle. The South is also extremely multi-cultural. Thai Buddhists, Muslims, Malaysians of Chinese-descent and even sea nomads have all shaped this region’s harmonious diversity. If you already explored the South’s finest islands, consider trying these local gems to spice things up!

Turquoise-coloured oceans and majestic islands are not the only things that give southern Thailand its unique aesthetic. Its geography is also different from the rest of the country, with coastlines that caress a mountainous terrain in the middle. The South is also extremely multi-cultural. Thai Buddhists, Muslims, Malaysians of Chinese-descent and even sea nomads have all shaped this region’s harmonious diversity. If you already explored the South’s finest islands, consider trying these local gems to spice things up!

Turquoise-coloured oceans and majestic islands are not the only things that give southern Thailand its unique aesthetic. Its geography is also different from the rest of the country, with coastlines that caress a mountainous terrain in the middle. The South is also extremely multi-cultural. Thai Buddhists, Muslims, Malaysians of Chinese-descent and even sea nomads have all shaped this region’s harmonious diversity. If you already explored the South’s finest islands, consider trying these local gems to spice things up!

Turquoise-coloured oceans and majestic islands are not the only things that give southern Thailand its unique aesthetic. Its geography is also different from the rest of the country, with coastlines that caress a mountainous terrain in the middle. The South is also extremely multi-cultural. Thai Buddhists, Muslims, Malaysians of Chinese-descent and even sea nomads have all shaped this region’s harmonious diversity. If you already explored the South’s finest islands, consider trying these local gems to spice things up!

Turquoise-coloured oceans and majestic islands are not the only things that give southern Thailand its unique aesthetic. Its geography is also different from the rest of the country, with coastlines that caress a mountainous terrain in the middle. The South is also extremely multi-cultural. Thai Buddhists, Muslims, Malaysians of Chinese-descent and even sea nomads have all shaped this region’s harmonious diversity. If you already explored the South’s finest islands, consider trying these local gems to spice things up!

The South is home to the majority of Thailand’s Muslim population, which brings its own unique way of life and culture. Within just 10 minutes from the main city you can venture to the Ban Koh Klang community in Krabi to observe a preserved way of life. It houses a pristine fishing culture and is also home to where Thailand’s king long tail boats are made — Thailand’s primary style of traditional wooden boats used in the Andaman Sea. The island is also known for cultivating organic ‘Sang Yod rice’, a rare salt-tolerant rice strain that is only found in this region. For those who enjoy arts and crafts, Ban Koh Klang has textile classes on batik fabric production, with their own unique designs blending Thai and Malaysian patterns.