Ursula von der Leyen Tops Forbes’ 19th Annual Ranking of the World’s Most Powerful Women

“Today’s most powerful women are leading on the world stage across every industry and sphere of

influence,” said Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President, Forbes. “In a year marked by uncertainty and

volatility, women’s power is being leveraged beyond economic and political might to transform

industries and solve society's most urgent issues.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tops this year’s list, closely followed by European

Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Both women rose in the ranking this year in recognition of the

critical role they played in galvanizing EU member states to support Ukraine following the Russian

invasion. Von der Leyen, who replaces novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott as No. 1, said that

supporting Ukraine comes at a high cost but freedom was "priceless".

“Ursula von der Leyen’s influence is unique—no one else on the list formulates policy on behalf of 450

million people—but her commitment to a free and democratic society is not,” says Maggie McGrath,

editor of ForbesWomen. “Von der Leyen is just one face of the biggest storyline of 2022: women acting

as stalwarts for democracy.”

Members of the 2022 ranking represent women in six categories: business, technology, finance, media

& entertainment, politics & policy, and philanthropy. Those featured are builders, disruptors, and

innovators in every sector, from corporate to creative worlds, taking a modern, forward-looking view on

power.