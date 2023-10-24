October 24 - International Freshwater Dolphin Day

Dolphins are known for their playful nature and remarkable intelligence. Most people think of them as inhabitants of the vast oceans, leaping through the waves. However, there are dolphins that live in freshwater habitats, far away from the salty seas.

These freshwater dolphins are lesser-known but equally fascinating creatures. In this blog, we'll explore some representative species of freshwater dolphins, their unique characteristics, and their current status and population in the wild.

Meet the Dolphins

Freshwater dolphins inhabit rivers and lakes around the world. These unique dolphins are adapted to life in freshwater ecosystems, setting them apart from their more well-known ocean-dwelling cousins.

Among the representative species of freshwater dolphins are the Amazon River Dolphin, the Baiji, and the Irrawaddy Dolphin, each with distinctive characteristics, conservation status, and population trends.

The Amazon River Dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) is one of the most renowned freshwater dolphins. Its striking pink hue makes it instantly recognizable. Often referred to as the "pink river dolphin," it inhabits the Amazon River basin in South America.

These dolphins are known for their remarkable adaptability to complex and ever-changing river systems. Sadly, these dolphins face various threats, including habitat destruction, pollution, and accidental entanglement in fishing gear, which have led to population declines in certain regions. They are currently listed as Endangered by the IUCN.