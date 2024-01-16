Global economy to weaken in 2024: WEF

According to the latest ‘Chief Economist's Outlook’ the global economic prospects remain subdued and uncertain, challenges include tight financial conditions, geopolitical rifts, and the rapid development of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

With governments increasingly utilising industrial policy tools, there is a near-unanimous expectation of continued lack of coordination between countries, it said.

The report further highlighted that 43% of chief economists predict unchanged or improved conditions, while a significant majority expect labour markets (77 pc) and financial conditions (70 pc) to relax in the coming year.

Despite regional variations in growth forecasts, no region is expected to experience very strong growth in 2024, although there has been a reduction in high inflation expectations across all regions.

The economic outlook for South Asia East Asia and the Pacific remains positive and largely consistent with previous surveys, with the majority expecting at least moderate growth in 2024 (93 and 86%, respectively).