Philippine president opens part of Metro Manila subway, promises ‘more ambitious endeavours’

“Let the [groundbreaking] of this subway system signal our intention to the world to pursue even grander dreams and more ambitious endeavours that will bring comfort and progress to our people all over the country,” the president said in his speech at the event held at the Metrowalk Commercial Complex in Pasig City.

“Be assured that this administration will take the lead in identifying, pursuing and implementing projects as part of the ‘Build Better More Infrastructure Agenda’ that we have laid out,” he added.

The ceremony was for the subway’s 17.7-billion pesos (11.3 billion baht) Contract Package 104, which covers the construction of the Ortigas and Shaw stations that was given last April to the consortium of Megawide Construction Corp, Tokyu Construction Co Ltd, and Tobishima Corp.

The Department of Transportation is set to award two more contract packages for the project before the year ends.

Transportation undersecretary for railways Cesar Chavez said on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony that the signing of Contract Packages (CP) 102 and 103 was expected to be held by the end of this month or the first week of November.

CP 102, which was won by Nishimatsu-DMCI Joint Venture, includes the construction of the Quezon Avenue and East Avenue stations. CP 103, which is set to be awarded to Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Corp, covers the works for the Anonas and Katipunan stations.