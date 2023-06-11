Vietnam's power crisis deepens as hydroelectric reservoirs near dangerous levels

At the central operating area of the plant, six engineers are working tirelessly to monitor the operating system. Although the five turbines have stopped operating, they are kept in a state of readiness to generate power when needed.

Tiep added: "Under the condition of the dead water level, the water column of the turbines decreases, the draft tubes are at risk of vibration, and the turbines may become unstable. The temperature of the turbines also tends to increase, so the plant has arranged for additional personnel to inspect the equipment and increase the frequency of inspections.

"Under normal conditions, the turbines are inspected once every two hours. However, when operating below the dead water level, inspections need to be conducted every hour or every 30 minutes to ensure that everything is in good working order and ready to supply electricity to the grid upon demand."

He also mentioned that at the lower downstream area of the plant, the unit takes advantage of the situation to perform dredging activities to increase the power generation capacity.

Located approximately 300km upstream from the Son La hydroelectric dam, the Lai Chau Hydroelectric Plant is almost non-operational as it has fallen below the dead water level by 5m.

"This is the first time that both the Son La Hydroelectric Plant and the Lai Chau Hydroelectric Plant have been operating below the dead water level," Khuong The Anh, director of Son La Hydroelectric Company, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

According to The Anh, the monsoon season in 2022 in the river basin ended early, resulting in decreased water storage in the reservoirs. Particularly in the first months of 2023, the water inflow to the Son La and Lai Chau reservoirs was only 51 % compared to the same period in 2022.

Due to the lack of water accumulation in the 11 reservoirs in China, the water inflow to the Lai Chau and Son La reservoirs has significantly decreased.

"During this period, we have to halt the turbines for inspection and maintenance, with the goal of providing electricity to the best of our ability," The Anh said.

Hoa Binh holding on

Currently, the Hoa Binh Hydroelectric Plant is the only functioning hydropower plant in the Da River's hydropower system capable of supplying electricity.

Pham Van Vuong, the director of the Hoa Binh Hydroelectric Company, said in late May and early June, due to a shortage of water resources, the hydroelectric plant had to operate at high capacity, causing the water level in the reservoir to decrease rapidly as there was almost no water flowing into the Da River basin.

The Son La Hydroelectric Plant has already reached the dead water level and can no longer provide additional water supply to the Hoa Binh reservoir.

As of 5pm on June 8, the water level in the Hoa Binh reservoir was only 103.45m, a decrease of nearly 6m compared to two weeks ago, while the water inflow to the reservoir was only about 40 cubic metres per second.

According to Vuong, currently, all eight turbines are ready for operation, but the plant has to adjust its operation according to the system's demands. At certain times, it can generate a maximum capacity of 1,920MW, while at other times, the output is lower.

If the high exploitation continues, the water level in the reservoir will continue to decrease rapidly, and the power generation capacity will not be sufficient, affecting the plant's ability to reach its maximum capacity.

Vuong also mentioned that the reserve capacity of other hydropower plants in the northern region is almost depleted, and the water inflow to the Da River basin in June is forecasted to remain low. Therefore, the Hoa Binh hydroelectric plant must ensure reserve capacity while also ensuring reserve production for the future.

Given the current situation, we are coordinating with the National Power Dispatch Centre and are ready to operate according to the system's requirements," Vuong said. He also stated that if the plant operates at its maximum capacity continuously, the Hoa Binh reservoir will reach the dead water level (80m) in about 12-13 days.

