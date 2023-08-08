Cost of Living Crisis: Debt vulnerabilities and income disparity in Southeast Asia

Comfort Levels with Loans

Respondents in Indonesia (90%) and Thailand (86%) expressed the highest level of discomfort in taking out loans, while those in Vietnam (46%) and Malaysia (31%) show the highest level of comfort with debt/loans.

Financial Literacy

The study revealed that 1 in 4 across the region lacked personal finance education, with Indonesia having the highest proportion at 37%. In Singapore, less than 1 in 5 individuals aged 16-34 reported not having learned about personal finance.

The Internet is the primary source of personal finance knowledge for Southeast Asians, with 39% relying on it. In Thailand, more than half of respondents (52%) rely on the Internet to learn about managing their personal finance. In Malaysia, the majority (41%) learnt about managing their personal finance from family members, with 36% proactively taking formal education or courses on the topic. Indonesia had the highest percentage of respondents (37%) who indicated that they have not learned about managing their personal finance.

Understanding the debt landscape and personal finance dynamics in Southeast Asia has never been more critical. With rising interest rates, the cost of borrowing will also increase for households and business owners. The risk of debt defaults and financial distress looms larger, which will likely impact economic growth and widen the wealth inequality gap.

As there is no official rule defining good and bad debt, understanding the distinction becomes crucial. Good debt, such as a mortgage, can propel individuals toward their financial objectives and secure their future by generating wealth and producing returns on investment with lower interest rates. On the other hand, bad debt does not increase net worth and involves spending on depreciating purchases, often accompanied by higher interest rates.

Financial education is thus crucial and should be viewed as a lifelong learning process, with continuous efforts to update and adapt programs to align with evolving economic conditions. By fostering a culture of learning and financial awareness, we can equip our communities with the tools to make sound financial decisions and achieve financial security.