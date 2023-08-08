Asean and Korea on road to sustainable and equal partnership

Acknowledging the youth as a building block of the Asean-Korea partnership, the AKC has made significant efforts to foster a better mutual understanding of the youth. As part of this effort, the Asean-Korea Youth Network Workshop was recently resumed in July after three years of the pandemic. Under the theme of “Youth Shaping the Future: Building Enhanced Perceptions among Youths and Innovating Changes in Tourism,” this 9-day Workshop brought 48 youths from 10 AMS and Korea together in Korea and Vietnam. Through various activities, such as lectures, site visits, team missions, and cultural exchange, the Workshop enabled participants to not only understand the history and cultures of Asean and Korea but also forge a network and friendship based on mutual understanding.

Lastly, culture should be seen as a powerful vehicle that connects the peoples of Asean and Korea, deepening their understanding of each other. Last month, the AKC participated in the 4th World Cultural Industry Forum in Daegu, Korea, under the theme of “Creative Economy and Sustainability in the Global Music and Entertainment Industry,” and organized an Asean-Korea Special Session. Prominent influencers and industry professionals from AMS were invited to share their experiences and discuss ways to create synergies between the Korean Wave and the Asean Wave. It was truly remarkable to witness the profound impact of the Korean Wave in the Asean region.

Thanks to robust cross-regional engagements, the global popularity of the Korean Wave has gone beyond a superficial level of interest and curiosity in Korean cultural content. Instead, it has blossomed into a dynamic global phenomenon, offering boundless opportunities for creative businesses and cultural exchanges.

In parallel, Asean’s rich and diverse culture is also gradually catching on in Korea, with its influence being observed everywhere, from food and beverages to multicultural families, students and workers from diverse backgrounds, including members of K-pop idol groups. The surge of interest and engagement with Asean culture has contributed to fostering more open and multifaceted perspectives among Korean people.

As the saying goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone; If you want to go far, go together.” While Asean and Korea achieved one of the most successful partnerships for the past 34 years, now it is time to prepare for the next decades for genuine and long-lasting partnerships by centring on more sustainable and equal relations.

Kim Hae-yong, secretary general of the Asean-Korea Center