Arus Kualan traditional school - A journey of preserving culture, empowering future

Safeguarding Heritage through Environmental Advocacy

For generations, the Dayak people have cherished their lands, viewing every tree, river, and creature as part of their identity. Arus Kualan imparts this sacred knowledge, instilling love and respect for nature in its students.

The loss of forests in Borneo threatens indigenous communities' traditional knowledge and way of life. Relying heavily on forests for sustenance and resources, diminishing forests endanger their well-being and cultural ties.

Urgent conservation efforts and sustainable practices are crucial to preserve Borneo's forests and safeguard their heritage for future generations.

Amid deforestation and climate change challenges, Arus Kualan's focus on environmental stewardship becomes vital. Integrating conservation teachings into its curriculum, the school equips students with resilience and cultural values. Immersing students in nature through jungle treks and wildlife observations fosters profound appreciation for the interconnectedness of all living beings.

Selsi and Elis embrace Arus Kualan's teachings, understanding the importance of protecting their forests for traditional medicine and community well-being. Arus Kualan empowers them to safeguard their cultural heritage and the environment for a sustainable future. Together, they work to preserve the intricate tapestry of their cultural heritage and the diversity of Borneo's ecosystem.

Selsi remarks, "The more I learn about nature, the more I feel connected to our cultural roots. Arus Kualan has taught me that we are guardians of our environment, and it is our responsibility to protect it for future generations." Elis also added, "I believe that we hold the key to safeguarding our cultural heritage and the environment. Through hands-on experiences with nature's wonders, we can foster a profound appreciation for our traditions and the interconnectedness of all living beings."

Literacy Movement: Empowering Through Education

Recognizing that literacy is the gateway to knowledge and empowerment, Arus Kualan places immense emphasis on building strong reading and writing skills among its students. The foundation believes that literacy is a cornerstone of personal growth, enabling individuals to articulate their thoughts and aspirations effectively.

With a keen understanding of the transformative power of literacy, Arus Kualan endeavours to equip its students with the tools to become confident communicators and critical thinkers.

To this end, literacy classes are held for children to learn to read, write, and even foreign languages and computers. These classes are designed to ignite curiosity and expand the students' horizons, enabling them to connect with the world beyond their immediate surroundings. Through literacy, Arus Kualan aims to empower its students to become active participants in a globalized society, where communication and understanding of diverse perspectives are key.

Selsi and Elis exemplify the transformative potential of this education. As they delve into academic excellence, they are simultaneously sowing the seeds of cultural preservation. Their success becomes a testament to the interwoven fabric of cultural heritage and personal growth fostered at Arus Kualan.

Shaping a Brighter Future

The Arus Kualan Foundation continues to be the driving force behind this transformative education, shaping a brighter future for both individuals and their cultural heritage. With a commitment to empowering young minds, the foundation nurtures dreams and aspirations, just as it did for Selsi and Elis. Plorentina Dessy expresses her pride, stating, "Seeing Selsi and Elis embrace their roles as teachers and ambassadors fills us with hope for the future. They represent the heart and soul of Arus Kualan's mission."

These two students, now also proud teachers, are the catalysts of their culture, they inspire hope and dedication in the next generation, passing down the wisdom they have gained at the school. They walk hand in hand with their peers and students, embracing the role of nurturing both minds and souls.

In the embrace of Arus Kualan, the Dayak community has found the key to preserving its heritage while embracing a sustainable future. Selsi and Elis embody the spirit of this transformative institution, illuminating the path for a brighter tomorrow. As Elis once said, "In the embrace of Arus Kualan, I found my roots, my purpose. Now, as a teacher, I am determined to keep our heritage alive for generations to come." With such dedicated individuals, the heart of Dayak culture will continue to beat strong, nourished by the wisdom of Arus Kualan. Their journey is a testament to the enduring power of education and cultural preservation, fueling a legacy that will stand tall through the ages.

Plorentina Dessy also hopes that Arus Kualan can serve as a model for indigenous communities in other countries, especially in the Southeast Asian region, where reckless modernization poses a significant threat to the survival and cultural identity of native communities. Dessy also envisions that once successfully adopted by indigenous communities in other nations, programs similar to her school can receive protection and support from local governments. For example, Thailand's deforestation issue has prompted the government to devise a master plan aimed at suppressing and arresting forest invaders. The government is also taking proactive steps by drafting five laws with the aim of safeguarding the rights and heritage of indigenous groups submitted to Parliament in 2022.

"As we strive to preserve our cultural heritage and empower indigenous communities, Arus Kualan stands as a beacon of hope. My hope is that our model can inspire and protect native cultures in Southeast Asia and beyond, navigating the challenges of modernization while cherishing our identity and traditions." closed Dessy.