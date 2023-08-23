Hun Sen bids farewell, sets out vision

This was following the inaugural session of the 7th legislative term of the National Assembly, where a notable shift in leadership in both the parliament and government was witnessed.

“I want the younger generation of leaders to preserve our peace and political stability. My desire is for Cambodia to rise from being one of the least developed countries, progressing to an upper-middle income status and eventually becoming a high-income nation,” he said.

Elaborating on his vision, Hun Sen stated: “Beyond the existing achievements, I hope to see positive societal changes, improved education levels, better governance, efforts to combat corruption, and a proactive approach to societal challenges. These tasks are not trivial but are significant challenges for our successors”.