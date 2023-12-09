Myanmar army, confronting battlefield hurdles, pardons AWOL troops

The releases follow an amnesty plan announced earlier this week to get them back into service to ease an apparent manpower shortage.

The plan was an apparent consequence of the military facing the greatest battlefield pressures since it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

It began to encounter severe challenges after fierce fighting erupted in late October when an alliance of three ethnic minority armed groups launched an offensive in the northern part of Shan state.