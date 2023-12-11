Covid-19 forces closure of 100+ Myanmar garment factories; revenue plummets by 40%

"The country’s garment industry has been affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. Among around 700 garment factories more than 50 closed down in the first wave and over 50 others in the second wave. Research papers show that their income has decreased by 40 per cent. During the Covid-19 period, it was found that the raw materials necessary for the survival of the garment industry were supplied by China," Deputy Minister for Commerce U Min Min said.

China is mainly supplying the necessary inputs for the development of Myanmar's garment industry.