TikTok to invest US$1.5bil in Indonesia shop pact with GoTo Group

The Indonesian government, prioritizing the protection of local businesses, has signalled its approval for TikTok and GoTo's new partnership. The deal is poised to address regulatory challenges, allowing TikTok to revive its online shopping service in Southeast Asia's largest retail market, with Indonesia serving as a template for global expansion from the United States to Europe.

TikTok Shop, the fastest-growing feature for ByteDance, is aiming to diversify revenue streams beyond its popular social media service. Launched in Indonesia in 2021, the shopping feature's success prompted TikTok to venture into online retail in other markets, including the United States. Earlier this year, TikTok announced plans to invest billions in Indonesia and the broader Southeast Asian region.