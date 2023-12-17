Artists bring Apsaras to life at museum

“This unique piece, resting on a steel screw and an element of a traditional apsara’s Crown, is presented on black synthetic fabric and mounted on oriented strand board, expertly framed by an L-shaped iron profile,” says Santoro.

What makes this installation even more remarkable is its purpose, according to Santoro, founder of the Metaestetica Lab.

He said it will be donated to the Angkor Ban Indigo Community for permanent public display, a gesture that highlights the commitment to preserving Cambodian traditional knowledge of natural dyeing.

Patrons view the Apsara art exhibition at the museum.Heng Chivoan

Santoro said visitors to the National Museum are encouraged to support the efforts of the women dedicated to preserving this traditional knowledge.

“These women, through their hands, dance across the warps, intertwining the threads of their lives and maintaining the rich cultural heritage of Cambodia,” he says.

The installation statement delves into the history of Gamboge, a natural pigment still obtained in Cambodia today, and its significance in the Apsara dancers’ traditional costumes.

It raises thought-provoking questions about cultural identity and the preservation of ancient knowledge in the collective memory.

Santoro says the Apsara Dancing of Cambodia exhibition not only showcases the beauty of traditional art but also invites the audience to reflect on the cultural richness and heritage of Cambodia.

His installation serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Cambodian people and their commitment to passing on their cultural legacy to future generations.

Dina acknowledges that that a display of culturally significant works was difficult to curate, as each of the artists – both foreign and Cambodian – was required to study the concept of apsaras carefully before creating a visual concept on canvas.

Ultimately, she says that putting ideas and creating meaning in each work comes down to the talents of each individual artist.

Therefore, each of the pieces will serve as a document to show the next generation of Cambodian children about the pride of Cambodian art and culture.

In addition, Dina would like to see the Kingdom open an international museum of contemporary art to give hopes to local artists.

Although a career in art rarely pays well, she explains that artists are driven to produce art by a deep seated passion.

“I hope that in 2024 we will see something new which supports Cambodian art. Our prime minister has seen and supported the arts more and more,” she tells The Post.

Hong Raksmey

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network