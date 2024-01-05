GoTo, TikTok and UGM join hands to expand Indonesia’s digital talent pool

The collaboration is also in line with the shared commitment between TikTok and GoTo Group to contribute to the growth of the Indonesian economy, as stated by Stephanie. A vital component of this vision is to enable local talents to be innovative and competitive.

“Together with GoTo Group, we are humbled by the opportunity to announce our commitment to establish the GoTo x TikTok x UGM Technology Center, which marks the first step in our collaboration with the world of academia to benefit and further contribute to the growth of Indonesia’s technology sector. We look forward to more collaborative initiatives with GoTo Group and UGM in our effort to empower Indonesia’s digital talents,” she added.

It is hoped that the new centre can be launched in February of next year, in conjunction with the expected completion of GIK UGM’s construction that is currently underway. In an area that spans 914 square meters, GoTo Group and TikTok will open a collaborative working space and supporting facilities for education, research and development.

This marks a follow-up step from GoTo Group’s previous recruitment of digital talent from Yogyakarta and the surrounding area, as well as its commitment to establishing technology centres across Indonesia.

Highlighting four initiatives to accelerate the development of digital talent, the two companies reiterated their promise to build partnerships to develop machine learning-based solutions, open an internship program for UGM students, initiate an employee exchange program to enable Indonesian employees to work in TikTok offices abroad, and to develop educational resources to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing with UGM students.

Regarding the second and third initiatives, Stephanie noted during the signing ceremony that TikTok plans to welcome 150 to 200 students from UGM for internships in the next three years, who will be allowed to work in the company’s global offices across Southeast Asia, Australia, and America.

It is hoped that the initiatives will help the parties explore further opportunities to partner in the technology space and to increase Indonesian-developed technology solutions that can be utilized to grow the country’s digital economy and competitiveness.

The program aforementioned will allow GoTo Group to enrich its platforms by providing a more robust user experience for its consumers. With GoTo contributing up to 2.2 per cent of Indonesia’s 2022 gross domestic product and the development of millions of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the tech solutions will further solidify GoTo’s leadership in Indonesia’s digital space.

Sheena Suparman

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network

