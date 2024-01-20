Manet proposes Cambodia become regional 'French cultural hub’

Manet took to social media to announce the outcome of the January 18 meeting.

He said Braun-Pivet noted the excellent cooperation between France and Cambodia in all sectors.

She also offered her appreciation to Manet for selecting France as the destination for his first official visit to Europe and added the post.

“Braun-Pivet expressed her satisfaction with an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Hun Manet to establish a regional cultural centre in Cambodia which will provide French language instruction and share French culture with the Asian region,” it said.

It noted that Cambodia, which has a long history of close relations with France, remains home to many French speakers.