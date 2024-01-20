Manet proposes Cambodia become regional 'French cultural hub’
Cambodia has been mooted as a possible French language hub in Asia, with a new French cultural centre to be established in the Kingdom shortly, according to the outcome of a meeting between Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the French National Assembly, and Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Manet took to social media to announce the outcome of the January 18 meeting.
He said Braun-Pivet noted the excellent cooperation between France and Cambodia in all sectors.
She also offered her appreciation to Manet for selecting France as the destination for his first official visit to Europe and added the post.
“Braun-Pivet expressed her satisfaction with an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Hun Manet to establish a regional cultural centre in Cambodia which will provide French language instruction and share French culture with the Asian region,” it said.
It noted that Cambodia, which has a long history of close relations with France, remains home to many French speakers.
Manet also highlighted the excellent cooperation between the different government branches of the two nations, such as the government-to-government and parliament-to-parliament relations, as well as close collaboration in the fields of education, culture, language and the economy.
The prime minister added that he hoped his visit would serve as motivation for large French companies to consider investing in Cambodia and expanding their operations there.
“The prime minister emphasised that as an active member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Cambodia’s relations with France will be strengthened and enhanced in all sectors,” said the post.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network