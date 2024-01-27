District court sets auction price for Aung San Suu Kyi’s former residence in Yangon

The auction floor price of the residence determined by the court is between US$90 million and 100 million if calculated at the current exchange rate.

Regarding the division of the inheritance of U Aung San Oo and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, since 2022, the Supreme Court of the Union has decreed that the entire residence should be sold at auction and shared the proceeds, as requested by U Aung San Oo.

It is known that the area of residence is 1.923 acres and 83,765.88 square feet.

Currently, there are reviews that land prices on University Avenue Road may only be worth around US$20 or 30 million according to current market prices.