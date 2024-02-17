Myanmar Conflict: Boats on Naf spark fear of fresh influx

Lt Tahsin Rahman, spokesperson of the Coast Guard in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, said it was not known how many Myanmar nationals were living on the river that flows between the two countries.

"We are determined not to let anyone travel across the Naf and enter Bangladesh," he said, adding that around 200 Myanmar nationals were turned away at the border in recent days.

Mohammad Zubair, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, told The Daily Star that between 400 and 500 Rohingya people were on the boats after fleeing their homes in the Lalbunnya area of Myanmar.

Many of these Rohingya people are contacting their relatives in Cox's Bazar camps as they are getting cellular signals from Bangladesh, he said.

He added that fierce fighting was now going on in Maungdaw township of northern Rakhine where many Rohingya people live.

Meanwhile, gunshots and shelling were heard yesterday from Teknaf town, Shahporir Dwip, Sabrang, and St Martin's Island.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Adnan Chowdhury said, "I heard gunshots from my residence. People living near the border are living in fear."