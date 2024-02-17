Langkawi losing its lustre

Tiong expressed his concerns about Langkawi, stating that it has lost its appeal in the eyes of the people.

He said he believes that the responsibility for Langkawi’s development lies with the Kedah state government.

He said that although Langkawi has its attractions, modern-day visitors rely heavily on Internet reviews and social media videos rather than truly experiencing the place themselves.

Tiong said even if claims about alcohol consumption issues are not true, people tend to believe what they read on social media.

He said that in the past, tourists had limited options, but today, there are countless destinations to choose from.

“This abundance of choices has negatively affected Langkawi’s tourism industry,” he said in an interview.

When asked about Langkawi’s reputation as a “ghost town”, a term used to describe its struggling tourism industry, Tiong said that while his ministry is willing to assist, the state government needs to take the initiative to help itself.

He proposed collaborating with the state government to improve Langkawi’s promotion strategies.

This would involve addressing sensitive issues related to religion and ethnicity, as well as tackling the problem of drinking on the island.