Analysis: Jokowi to maintain influence after succession

What’s More

Jokowi's strong political clout is evident in his public approval rating of 80 per cent in January 2024. It is therefore unsurprising that several popular PDI-P figures, such as Budiman Sudjatmiko and Maruarar “Ara” Sirait, have decided to align themselves with Jokowi.

Although Jokowi is currently a PDI-P member, the party’s elite and matriarch Megawati are unlikely to cede its top leadership post to Jokowi, regardless of his popularity. Furthermore, Jokowi’s future in the party remains uncertain, as the PDI-P has positioned itself firmly in opposition to his administration.

In addition, the PDI-P expelled Bobby after he declared his support for the Prabowo-Gibran campaign. Golkar is also likely to undergo a leadership change soon, as Airlangga’s tenure ends this year. Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), is a strong candidate to lead Indonesia’s oldest political party. While Airlangga responded positively when asked whether Jokowi might join Golkar, the President has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Experts say Golkar is the best option for Jokowi, and that both he and the party will benefit from such a union, given Jokowi’s broad popular support and Golkar’s status as a major party.

What we’ve heard

Some politicians say Jokowi is looking to play an active role in the transition of power. At a closed-door meeting, Jokowi asked that draft work plans and budgets consider the likely outcome of the presidential election.

A source in the Golkar Party said President Jokowi planned to use the party as a bargaining chip to control the incoming government of presumptive winner Prabowo. This source also said Golkar stood a great chance of securing the post of House of Representatives Speaker if it gained more seats than the PDI-P.

According to the latest tally from the General Elections Commission (KPU), Golkar has won in 15 provinces so far, while the PDI-P has won in only 10 provinces.

The same source said the President was likely to support Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia for the Golkar chairmanship, given a general desire to hold a party congress to elect a new chairman before Jokowi's term ends in October. Meanwhile, its current chair Airlangga was also maneuvering to retain his position, including by seeking the support of presumptive president Prabowo. "Airlangga has now secured support from all of the party’s provincial leaders," the source said.

Apart from his reported plan to join Golkar, Jokowi is also said to have proposed the names of several confidants to Prabowo for ministerial appointments in law, economic affairs education and culture. But another source said Prabowo wanted people loyal to him to occupy these posts. "There will be a fight between Jokowi's people and the Prabowo group for the remaining term of the [current] government," they said.

The same source also pointed to a new challenge that recently emerged for Jokowi: to foil a potential move by the House to open an inquiry into allegations of election fraud, which has the support of several parties, including the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). The source said Jokowi would attempt to galvanize support from the House factions allied with Prabowo to oppose the move. "For now, Jokowi is benefiting from the internal situation at the PDI-P, which is still undecided about the inquiry," they said.