Marketing specialist named Samsung’s first female president outside founding family

Lee Young-hee, now president and head of global marketing, is a veteran marketer who joined Samsung in 2007 after serving in various roles at global companies, including Unilever and L’Oreal.

The 58-year-old is known for playing a leading role in elevating the awareness of Samsung’s flagship smartphone brand Galaxy globally.

“Lee has made great contributions to fostering the brand value of Samsung, bringing its focus to customer value and experience,” Samsung said in a statement. “As the first female president, she is expected to breathe fresh air into the company.”

Together with Lee, Samsung also promoted six other executive vice presidents to president, most of them being tech specialists, especially in the field of semiconductors.

Kim Woo-june, senior vice president in charge of products and business strategy, was promoted to president and head of network business in recognition of his leadership in the areas of sales, technology and strategy. Kim, 54, is the youngest figure to be promoted in the latest reshuffle.

Head of global manufacturing of semiconductor business Nam Seok-woo was promoted to president, having proved his skills by leading the process development and manufacturing of all of the company's memory chip products.

With the outlook grim for the next year's semiconductor market, Samsung promoted Song Jae-hyuk, vice president and head of the Semiconductor R&D Center, to president. Song contributed to fostering the company's competitiveness in semiconductor technology, and for the company to reach the top position in the global memory chip market, Samsung added.