Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Clash India-China I
Face-off between Indian, Chinese troops in Arunachal’s Tawang sector, few soldiers injured on both sides - The Statesman
A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries “to a few personnel” from both sides, sources said on Monday and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.
Clash India-China II
Over 300 Chinese soldiers clashed at Tawang flashpoint, received more injuries than Indian side - The Statesman
The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday.
Unlock China
China to end use of digital travel code on Covid-19 starting Tuesday | China Daily
China announced on Monday that a digital tool to track cross-city travel will go out of service starting Tuesday.
Jobs Philippines
PH vows to save seafarers’ jobs in EU | Inquirer
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday night said the government was doing everything it could for the Philippines to pass the European Maritime Safety Agency’s (Emsa) evaluation, which the country has failed since 2006, to avert possible job losses for some 50,000 Filipino seafarers deployed on European Union (EU)-flagged vessels.
Korea-China I
S. Korea asks for China’s support to engage N. Korea - Korea Herald
South Korea asked China to step up efforts to bring North Korea back to denuclearization talks at a videoconference Monday held between their respective foreign ministers, as the two countries seek to better ties that have been strained by their divergent views on Pyongyang and the escalating US-China rivalry.
Korea-China II
Li calls on China, ROK to jointly safeguard supply chains | China Daily
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday called on China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to make joint efforts to maintain the stability and smooth flows of regional and global industrial and supply chains.
Heritage China
Xi: Systematic protection of heritage needed - China Daily
President Xi Jinping has called for concrete steps to protect China's intangible cultural heritage in a systematic way and promote Chinese culture around the world.
Defense Japan
Japan eyes 3 taxes as funding for defense spending increase - The Japan News
The special income tax for reconstruction, tobacco tax and corporate tax are being eyed to fund a planned increase in defense spending, according to sources.
Politics Indonesia
Opinion: Analysis: How powerful is Jokowi in deciding the 2024 outcome? - Jakarta Post
When President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo told his diehard supporters to vote for a candidate with “forehead wrinkles” and “white hair” in the 2024 presidential election, almost everyone concluded that he was referring to Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, whom all surveys put as one of three most popular public figures to succeed him.
Business Japan
Big firms’ biz sentiment sees improvement - The Japan News
Business sentiment among major Japanese companies improved in October-December, with the recovery led by nonmanufacturers, a government survey showed Monday.
Forex Pakistan
Forex crisis deepens - Dawn
The overall business confidence in Pakistan fell to minus four per cent, according to a survey of the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) conducted during September-October 2022.
Social Media
Interview: 'TikTok will be the ultimate entertainment commerce platform' - Korea Herald
Soon Ent. is South Korea's top TikTok creator management firm, home to over 140 creators whose total number of followers amounts to 940 million. This includes the nation's No. 2 creator WonJeong, who recently surpassed 50 million followers. He is the only South Korean to reach the milestone other than K-pop supergroup BTS.
Wealth Philippines
Marcos says wealth fund creation his idea | Inquirer
For the first time since lawmakers filed a bill seeking to create the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) two weeks ago, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. broke his silence on Sunday night and publicly expressed support for the proposed sovereign wealth fund.
Food China
China achieves bumper grain harvest in 2022 | China Daily
China has seen another year with a bumper grain harvest despite the impact of extreme weather and COVID-19, official data showed on Monday.