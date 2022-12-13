Tuesday, December 13, 2022

ANN news highlights: Tue, Dec 13, 2022

Bringing Asia Closer

Clash India-China I

Face-off between Indian, Chinese troops in Arunachal’s Tawang sector, few soldiers injured on both sides - The Statesman

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries “to a few personnel” from both sides, sources said on Monday and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Clash India-China II

Over 300 Chinese soldiers clashed at Tawang flashpoint, received more injuries than Indian side - The Statesman

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday.

Unlock China

China to end use of digital travel code on Covid-19 starting Tuesday | China Daily

China announced on Monday that a digital tool to track cross-city travel will go out of service starting Tuesday.

Jobs Philippines

PH vows to save seafarers’ jobs in EU | Inquirer

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday night said the government was doing everything it could for the Philippines to pass the European Maritime Safety Agency’s (Emsa) evaluation, which the country has failed since 2006, to avert possible job losses for some 50,000 Filipino seafarers deployed on European Union (EU)-flagged vessels.