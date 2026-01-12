Abhisit reaffirms stance against 'Grey Capital' and Thaksin Regime

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Democrat Party, campaigned at Benchasiri Park on a stage titled “Open the Sky, Bangkok, New Sky”, saying political reform must be carried out “with artistry” and without stirring hatred by “finding a villain” to mobilise people against one another.

Abhisit, wearing a grey T-shirt printed with the slogan “Grey shirt, people won’t accept it” under a white shirt, said many policies required change, but that real change should not come from conflict.

The former prime minister also said there had been repeated attempts to undermine institutions that are “a pillar of the nation”, arguing that emotional attacks did not lead to the reform, improvement or adjustment that should be pursued.

The Democrat Party would not tolerate “grey capital” and would no longer use sensitive issues to create division.

Referring to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, he questioned how many past governments had genuinely addressed the problem, and said there was no clear answer on whether an amnesty would be pursued.

The Democrat leader said those prosecuted under the law included academics, foreigners and people who had shown real intent to cause harm, and argued that different cases should not be treated the same.