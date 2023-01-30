background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, February 09, 2023
Monday, January 30, 2023

Monday, January 30, 2023

MONDAY, January 30, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Mon, Jan 30, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Tragedy Pakistan I
41 dead as passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela: official - Dawn
 

Tragedy Pakistan II
At least 10 children dead as boat capsizes in KP’s Tanda Dam lake: rescue official - Dawn 
 

Tech War 
US secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg for Straits Times
 

Unlock HK
HK set to scrap isolation for people with Covid, tally 3,283 | China Daily
 

Covid Medicine China
China grants approval for homegrown Covid-19 pills - China Daily

Diplomacy Bangladesh
Will move forward keeping ties with US, India, China | The Daily Star
 

Summit Japan-Philippines
Japan, Philippines Eye Summit in Tokyo in Early February - The Japan News
 

Energy Pakistan
Dar announces 35-rupee hike in petrol price - Dawn
 

Airports Nepal
Airports that never took off - Kathmandu Post
 

Jobs Japan I
Foreign Workers Rise to Record 1.82 Mil. - Jiji Press for The Japan News

