Monday, January 30, 2023

ANN news highlights: Mon, Jan 30, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Tragedy Pakistan I

41 dead as passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela: official - Dawn



Tragedy Pakistan II

At least 10 children dead as boat capsizes in KP’s Tanda Dam lake: rescue official - Dawn



Tech War

US secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg for Straits Times



Unlock HK

HK set to scrap isolation for people with Covid, tally 3,283 | China Daily



Covid Medicine China

China grants approval for homegrown Covid-19 pills - China Daily