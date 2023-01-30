Monday, January 30, 2023
Tragedy Pakistan I
41 dead as passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela: official - Dawn
Tragedy Pakistan II
At least 10 children dead as boat capsizes in KP’s Tanda Dam lake: rescue official - Dawn
Tech War
US secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Unlock HK
HK set to scrap isolation for people with Covid, tally 3,283 | China Daily
Covid Medicine China
China grants approval for homegrown Covid-19 pills - China Daily
Diplomacy Bangladesh
Will move forward keeping ties with US, India, China | The Daily Star
Summit Japan-Philippines
Japan, Philippines Eye Summit in Tokyo in Early February - The Japan News
Energy Pakistan
Dar announces 35-rupee hike in petrol price - Dawn
Airports Nepal
Airports that never took off - Kathmandu Post
Jobs Japan I
Foreign Workers Rise to Record 1.82 Mil. - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Jobs Japan II
Mitsui & Co. Allows All Employees to Work Side Jobs - The Japan News
Economy China
Provinces eye initiatives to spur 2023 GDP growth - China Daily
Tourism Philippines
President Marcos okays VAT refund for foreign tourists | Inquirer
City Vietnam
Hà Nội plans for two cities under its jurisdiction - Vietnam News
Stock India
Adani crisis: Who is Gautam Adani and what are his Singapore connections? - Straits Times