Friday, February 3, 2023

Obituary Pakistan

Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai - Dawn



Geopolitics Asean

Indonesia tells outsiders not to use ASEAN as 'proxy' - Reuters for Jakarta Post



Myanmar Crisis

Asean’s foreign ministers renewed calls for intensified engagement with all conflicting parties in Myanmar - Phnom Penh Post



Grammy S Korea

Will BTS make history with its first win at 65th Grammy Awards? - Korea Herald



IMF Pakistan

Editorial: IMF’s firm stance - Dawn

