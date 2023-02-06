Friday, February 3, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN news highlights: Mon, Feb 6, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
GPT
Humanlike AI chatbot ChatGPT takes world by storm - Korea Herald
Naver to introduce search GPT in first half of year - Korea Herald
First virtual student 'enrolls' at Tsinghua University - China Daily
Opinion: Time to embrace AI - The Star
Opinion: What threats does ChatGPT pose to our academia? | The Daily Star
Obituary Pakistan
Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai - Dawn
Geopolitics Asean
Indonesia tells outsiders not to use ASEAN as 'proxy' - Reuters for Jakarta Post
Myanmar Crisis
Asean’s foreign ministers renewed calls for intensified engagement with all conflicting parties in Myanmar - Phnom Penh Post
Grammy S Korea
Will BTS make history with its first win at 65th Grammy Awards? - Korea Herald
IMF Pakistan
Editorial: IMF’s firm stance - Dawn
Malaysia-China
Roundtable: “Prospects of Malaysia-China relations in the post-pandemic era” roundtable - Sin Chew Daily
Economy Malaysia
Economy to grow at moderate pace of 4% this year - The Star
Mobile India
India launches home-grown mobile OS to rival Android - Straits Times
Telecom Vietnam
Việt Nam needs at least 2-3 more undersea cable routes: official - Vietnam News
Crypto Philippines
SEC studies new rules for cryptocurrencies | Inquirer