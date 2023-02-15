Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN news highlights: Wed, Feb 15, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Earthquake Turkiye
Malaysia
PM Anwar leaves for Turkiye to provide moral support following earthquake | The Star
Brunei
Humanitarian fund for Turkiye, Syria established | Borneo Bulletin
China
China continues to support quake-hit Türkiye, Syria | China Daily
Media India
Indian tax authorities raided the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices; Oppn says it’s predictable, meant to silence media - The Statesman
Aviation India
Air India signs historic deal with Airbus to buy 250 aircraft - The Statesman
South China Sea
Bongbong Marcos, Chinese envoy discuss sea rift after laser beam attack | Inquirer
Diplomacy China-Iran
China, Iran to enhance cooperation - China Daily
Trafficking Philippines
DFA: Around 50-100 Filipino victims of ‘crypto trafficking’ are in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos | Inquirer
Nato S Korea
S. Korea, Nato carve out path to step up military cooperation - Korea Herald
City S Korea
Selling your Seoul: Why city slogans keep changing? - Korea Herald
City Indonesia
Editorial: New capital: A giant’s baby steps - Jakarta Post
Security India
Opinion: India’s changing security threats - The Statesman
Auto Japan I
Toyota Motor Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda Dies at 97 - The Japan News
Auto Japan II
Toyota Aims to Launch Next-Gen EVs in 2026 - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Economy Pakistan
Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s rating citing ‘worsening liquidity, policy risks’ - Business - Dawn