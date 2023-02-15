Wednesday, February 15, 2023

ANN news highlights: Wed, Feb 15, 2023

Earthquake Turkiye

Malaysia

PM Anwar leaves for Turkiye to provide moral support following earthquake | The Star

Brunei

Humanitarian fund for Turkiye, Syria established | Borneo Bulletin

China

China continues to support quake-hit Türkiye, Syria | China Daily



Media India

Indian tax authorities raided the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices; Oppn says it’s predictable, meant to silence media - The Statesman

Aviation India

Air India signs historic deal with Airbus to buy 250 aircraft - The Statesman