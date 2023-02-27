South Korean gay couple speaks out after landmark ruling recognizes them as a common law couple

"We are not recognised as a family by law in South Korea, so we cannot receive registered mail or serve as caregivers as a family member at a hospital on each other’s behalf,” said So.

“I see this ruling not just as a one-off win but as a sign that we are starting to win. That love has won," he said in the house he shares with Kim, adorned with pride flags and wedding photographs.

The two first met while serving military duty as social service workers and celebrated their 10th anniversary in January. Both 32, Kim works at an LGBT human rights group and So works with an HIV youth support group.

Korean law does not allow same-sex couples to legally marry, but in 2019, they held a wedding ceremony that they promoted on social media, drawing some 300 attendees, some of whom were strangers including a group of middle school students who showed up to celebrate.